‘Look How Juicy He Is!’ — 7-Month-Old Baby Jaxson Goes Viral For His Grown-Man Size

Source: Credit : Courtesy of Adrienne Wilson (per PEOPLE) / Baby Jaxson with his auntie Lauren Wilson.

New York mom Adrienne Wilson has her hands full with her adorable son, Jaxson. The little guy first captured the internet’s attention back in August 2025, when his aunt, Lauren Wilson, hopped on Instagram to introduce the world to her then 7-month-old nephew, who was anything but “tiny.”

At the time, Jaxson tipped the scales at an impressive 25 pounds and measured 26 inches long. Yep, you read that right. According to Adrienne, Lauren’s now-viral post came from pure love. In an interview with People published March 13, she explained that her sister was simply “obsessed” with her sweet nephew and “wanted people to see how cute he is.”

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Here’s what happened in Lauren Wilson’s adorable viral video with Jaxson.

In the now-famous clip, Lauren hypes the big reveal up, telling her followers, “I want y’all to seee my 7-month nephew,” before turning away from the camera, and putting in a little effort, to scoop him up. After a brief struggle, she finally lifts him and proudly presents his chubby-cheeked cuteness to the camera.

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“What? Y’all?” she says, clearly amazed. “Look how big you are,” she adds, admiring him. “Look how juicy he is!”

Jaxson is healthy and growing bigger by the minute, says his mother.

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say. Some viewers were stunned, with one joking, “7 months? That baby’s 3 years old!” while others wondered if there might be a health concern. Adrienne quickly reassured everyone that Jaxson is perfectly healthy. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and has simply been growing like a champ ever since.

“Jaxson was born 7 lbs. 14 oz., [but] was always on the chubbier side,” she explained to People. “Jaxson just turned 1 this January! He weighs 33 pounds now!”

For Adrienne, the attention isn’t exactly new. She says outings with Jaxson almost always turn into mini meet-and-greets.

“People’s first reaction is always either how cute he is or how big he is. I always get stopped while we are out!”