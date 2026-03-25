7-Month-Old Baby Jaxson Goes Viral For His Grown-Man Size
‘Look How Juicy He Is!’ — 7-Month-Old Baby Jaxson Goes Viral For His Grown-Man Size
New York mom Adrienne Wilson has her hands full with her adorable son, Jaxson. The little guy first captured the internet’s attention back in August 2025, when his aunt, Lauren Wilson, hopped on Instagram to introduce the world to her then 7-month-old nephew, who was anything but “tiny.”
At the time, Jaxson tipped the scales at an impressive 25 pounds and measured 26 inches long. Yep, you read that right. According to Adrienne, Lauren’s now-viral post came from pure love. In an interview with People published March 13, she explained that her sister was simply “obsessed” with her sweet nephew and “wanted people to see how cute he is.”
RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B And Offset Honor Kulture On Her 6th Birthday With Elaborate Party
Here’s what happened in Lauren Wilson’s adorable viral video with Jaxson.
In the now-famous clip, Lauren hypes the big reveal up, telling her followers, “I want y’all to seee my 7-month nephew,” before turning away from the camera, and putting in a little effort, to scoop him up. After a brief struggle, she finally lifts him and proudly presents his chubby-cheeked cuteness to the camera.
“What? Y’all?” she says, clearly amazed. “Look how big you are,” she adds, admiring him. “Look how juicy he is!”
Jaxson is healthy and growing bigger by the minute, says his mother.
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say. Some viewers were stunned, with one joking, “7 months? That baby’s 3 years old!” while others wondered if there might be a health concern. Adrienne quickly reassured everyone that Jaxson is perfectly healthy. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and has simply been growing like a champ ever since.
“Jaxson was born 7 lbs. 14 oz., [but] was always on the chubbier side,” she explained to People. “Jaxson just turned 1 this January! He weighs 33 pounds now!”
For Adrienne, the attention isn’t exactly new. She says outings with Jaxson almost always turn into mini meet-and-greets.
“People’s first reaction is always either how cute he is or how big he is. I always get stopped while we are out!”
Still, going viral on such a massive scale, racking up over 9.4 million views, has been a whole new experience.
“It’s been very interesting,” she shared. “Seeing so many people comment, like and share from so many different places in the world.”
Now 14 months old, Jaxson is, as his mom proudly puts it, “growing and glowing.” Doctors aren’t worried about his size, noting that he’s tall for his age and will likely even out as he becomes more active.
Fans recently got another peek at the lovable toddler on Feb. 2, when auntie Lauren posted a video of him happily munching on a sweet potato. And he’s not just eating well, he’s on the move, too.
“Jaxson is practicing walking and can walk with support!” proud mama Adrienne revealed. “He isn’t confident in his steps yet, but he is ready to take off!”
Described by his mom as a “happy and very silly” little “risk taker,” Jaxson is clearly keeping everyone entertained, and on their toes.
“Jaxson is always happy and very silly!” Adrienne Wilson added. “My favorite thing has honestly been seeing me change from who I was into full mama bear mode. I enjoy motherhood and [am] excited for the journey ahead as Jaxson continues to grow!”
We love to see it!
RELATED CONTENT: ‘But You Can’t Sing!’ — Watch Gayle King Check Woman Behind Chart-Topping AI Artist Xania Monet
-
Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision' [Exclusive]
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men
-
Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name