Steal The Glam — How To Recreate The Best Beauty Looks From The 2026 Oscars

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The Oscars are always guaranteed to deliver unforgettable fashion, but the beauty looks are just as worthy of the spotlight. At this year’s Academy Awards, Black celebrities once again turned the red carpet into a showcase of artistry with radiant, skin-forward makeup and perfectly styled hair that elevated each look from stunning to iconic. The 2026 ceremony proved that glamour is very much about the thoughtful beauty details, as it is about the dazzling regalia.

2026 Oscars Glam Moments

This year, several stars arrived with looks that felt both polished and refreshingly wearable. Instead of over-the-top glam, many leaned into techniques that highlighted natural beauty which included luminous complexions, softly sculpted features, and hairstyles that balanced drama with elegance. This year’s red carpet beauty felt aspirational yet still achievable for everyday makeup and mane enthusiasts hoping to recreate that same glow.

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Actress Teyana Taylor, who should have gotten an award for her dress, hair, and makeup alone, delivered her signature pixie haircut that perfectly captured edgy sophistication. Her glam struck a beautiful balance between jazzy and elegant, turning an everyday hairstyle into a standout mane moment that still delivered the polish Oscars’ red carpet demands. Meanwhile, Zoë Saldaña rocked a makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty, proving that understated glam can be just as impactful. With radiant skin, soft definition, and effortlessly refined details, her look demonstrated how subtle enhancements can create a timeless and radiant finish.

Recreate These Celebrities’ Oscars Beauty Looks

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What makes these red carpet beauty looks especially exciting is their adaptability. With the right products, tools, and a few expert techniques, the same glow, definition, and elegance seen on Hollywood’s biggest stage can absolutely be recreated at home. Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to elevate your everyday glam, these celebrity beauty moments offer the perfect inspiration.

Jump in below as we break down exactly how to achieve some of the standout makeup looks worn by a few of our favorite stars at the 2026 Oscars.