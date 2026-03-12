Beyond Rosa Parks And Harriet Tubman — 15 Black Women History Class Forgot To Teach You About

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

History lessons often spotlight a small group of well-known figures when discussing Black history. This Women’s History Month, we want to acknowledge the Black women you may not have learned about in school. Check out 15 Black women you need to know inside.

Names like Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman are rightfully honored, but they represent only a portion of the Black women whose contributions have shaped and continue to shape the world. Across science, politics, sports, literature and civil rights, countless trailblazers changed history without receiving the same recognition in classrooms.

RELATED CONTENT: Breaking Barriers In Ball Gowns—8 Black Women Who Made Oscars History

According to Bustle, less than ten percent of classroom time in many schools is dedicated to Black history, leaving many stories untold. Publications like Her Campus have highlighted how many pioneering Black women remain absent from textbooks despite their enormous impact.

Below are 15 remarkable Black women whose stories deserve far more recognition.