Source: Photo courtesy of the Clark Township Police Department / Koko and Gloria Greer reunited in New Jersey on March 7.

A beloved dog named Koko has been joyfully reunited with her family after being missing for two years. According to People, officials from the Clark Township Police Department hosted a special reunion on March 7 for Koko and her owner after the dog was spotted wandering near a shopping mall in Clark, New Jersey, just days earlier.

In a press release issued on March 9, the department explained that a concerned citizen called to report a lost dog “roaming around the Clark Commons” shopping center on March 4. Patrolman Nick Kurus responded to the call and safely took Koko in. Officers then located a microchip reader and scanned the dog, which successfully identified the pup’s owners.

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According to Fox 4, a Texas woman named Gloria Greer has been identified as Koko’s owner.

When did Koko go missing?

When officers contacted Koko’s owner, she was shocked and told police that Koko had disappeared in 2024 from their home in Glenn Heights, Texas. Exactly how the dog managed to travel halfway across the country remains unknown. But overwhelmed with excitement and relief, Greer “immediately made plans” to fly to New Jersey to bring her beloved pet home. During that time, Koko also quickly won over the hearts of the officers caring for her.

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“Rather than being sent to a shelter, members of the Clark Township Police Department cared for the dog the next 3 days,” the department said in the press release. “During that time, Clark Police personnel bathed the dog, fed and provided treats, walked it regularly, and provided blankets and toys to keep her comfortable.”

The press release addd, “Despite continuing their regular police duties, personnel made sure the dog was well cared for.” The department also noted that some of the supplies used to care for Koko were even “purchased by department members out of their own pockets.”

Koko had a beautiful reunion with Greer and was seen “running” to her.

Police said Koko was seen “running right to her mommy” when her owner arrived to pick up the long-lost pup on Saturday. She was “extremely grateful for the care and compassion the Clark Police showed for her dog,” according to police.