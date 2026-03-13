Toni Morrison, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Started the Conversation: ‘Her Genius Is Not Up For Debate’

Source: Micheline Pelletier / Getty

Dear Toni Morrison,

Your name started circulating online again this week, Toni.

Not because of a rediscovered lecture or a newly unearthed interview, but because of a podcast discussion revisiting how your legacy is talked about today.

An episode of the podcast Cannonball, hosted by critic Wesley Morris, revisits your place in American literature while discussing what he calls a renewed “wave of Morrisonia.” The phrase refers to the renewed attention to your work through the reissue of several novels and the publication of new literary criticism examining your writing.

RELATED CONTENT: “To The Woman Whose Career Was Redefined Without Her Consent: A Love Letter”

The episode references On Morrison, a book by novelist and scholar Namwali Serpell that analyzes the craft of your storytelling and your influence on the American novel.

But Toni, before many people even finished the episode, readers had already started responding.

Before pressing play, I did what many viewers did first.

I scrolled through the comments.

Almost immediately, people were reacting not just to the argument but to the framing of the conversation itself.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One viewer, @TØGITR, wrote, “No one would be checking this out if Morrison wasn’t used as click bait. Her genius is not up for debate here.”

Another commenter, @afyt6894, asked the question that seemed to hang over the entire discussion: “Why wasn’t a Black woman included in this discussion? In 2026? A conversation on Toni Morrison without a Black woman’s input is kinda wild.”

That concern appeared repeatedly. As some critics are labeling it: misogynoir.

User @rgb3071 wrote, “To discuss Toni Morrison with two individuals who are not Black when disregarding the white gaze was so important to Morrison is puzzling… the addition of a Black woman’s POV was essential.”

Another commenter, @nakiecee15, echoed the same frustration: “Why on Earth is Morrison being discussed WITHOUT a Black woman? There’s an entire perspective that Morrison made sure she centered that is entirely missing from this conversation.”

Not every viewer saw the episode as dismissive. One commenter, @sexygiraffe4172, described it as “a lovely discussion and moment for remembering one of our literary pillars.”

Still, the overwhelming reaction made one thing clear.

People were not simply debating literary criticism.

They were defending you.