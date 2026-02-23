36-Hour Wear & 72-Hour Hydration — Inside Nia Long’s Beauty Estée Lauder Arsenal

Source: Nia Long/ Photo courtesy of Estée Lauder

She’s still that girl.

Estée Lauder officially named award-winning actor, producer, and author Nia Long as its first-ever Brand Ambassador exclusive to North America, marking a defining moment for both the iconic beauty house and the celebrated star. In her new role, Long will appear in digital, television, and print campaigns representing the brand’s skincare and makeup franchises, bringing her signature elegance and authenticity to a legacy brand synonymous with confidence and timeless beauty.

The partnership, first announced in October 2025, feels like a full-circle moment for Long, who has long admired the company’s founder and philosophy. She shared her excitement publicly, revealing that her connection to the brand began well before the collaboration became official.

“OMG pinch me! I’ve always admired Mrs. Estée Lauder’s belief that self-care isn’t reserved for special occasions — it’s an act of self-love. Her spirit as an entrepreneur, mother, and leader is something I deeply respect and connect with,” Long wrote in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 9, 2025.

“To now join @EstéeLauder as their first Brand Ambassador for North America is such an honor, and I’m so proud to be a part of a legacy that celebrates confidence and the beauty of every stage of life.”

Nia Long loves the brand’s new Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation.

Source: Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation / Photo courtesy of Estée Lauder

At 55, Long continues to embody radiant, effortless glamour, and she credits some of that glow to her favorite Estée Lauder essentials. The actress is a huge fan of the brand’s new Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, she appreciates the recently reformulated version, which marks its first update since 1997. Backed by more than 100 scientists and informed by insights from 7,500 skin tones and 15,000 skin data points, the new formula delivers 36-hour color-true wear, powered by Polymer Mesh Matrix Technology.

The upgraded foundation is transfer-proof, waterproof, and resistant to sweat, heat, and humidity, while also featuring the Double Balancing Complex with AlgaNiacin™ to provide 36-hour oil control and 72-hour hydration.

Available in 57 expertly crafted shades developed through more than 15 years of Color Capture Technology, it offers a dimensional matte finish with buildable medium-to-full coverage that feels breathable and weightless. The oil-free formula is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, non-acnegenic, and free of animal-derived ingredients, drying alcohol, sulfates, and synthetic fragrance.

Estée Lauder’s Revitalizing Supreme+ Sculpting Serum and Advanced Night Repair Serum are also a part of her routine.

Skincare is equally essential in Long’s beauty routine. She is particularly fond of the Revitalizing Supreme+ Sculpting Serum, often referred to as the “5D Facelift,” for its ability to visibly lift, sculpt, and firm the skin from cheeks to jawline and neck.

“What I really love is the way it feels, light weight, comfortable, and that new bio-tech collagen? Baby it feels like support for your skin,” she told fans on Instagram in January.

She also considers the Advanced Night Repair Serum her go-to “magic potion” for maintaining a radiant, hydrated, and smooth complexion. Despite its nighttime designation, Long incorporates it into her daily regimen, even wearing it under makeup while filming to create a protective and moisturizing barrier.

Estée Lauder executives see Long as a seamless reflection of the brand’s core values.

“We are proud to welcome Nia to the Estée Lauder family,” said Fiona Sainty, SVP/GM, Estée Lauder & AERIN Beauty & Bobbi Brown North America. “She is a powerhouse and a cultural force whose authenticity, confidence, and modern point of view on beauty resonate deeply with our brand values. As a longtime advocate for the brand with a deep understanding of beauty as an expression of self-love, she is the perfect choice to serve as our new Brand Ambassador for the North America region.”

Congrats to Nia Long!

