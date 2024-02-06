MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long, 53, will portray Katherine Jackson, the Jackson family matriarch, in the upcoming biopic centered on the life of her iconic deceased son and “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. On Feb. 1, the Hollywood veteran took to Instagram to celebrate the big news after Deadline announced her forthcoming role in Michael.

“Speechless and grateful for this honor,” she penned.

Fans and several celebrities congratulated the actress on the huge career highlight.

“This makes Absolute sense, adding grace and authenticity to every scene. Smart Casting,” rapper Monie Love commented.

Another fan gushed, “Thank you for making sure Katherine Jackson will be portrayed with grace. This role was made for you!”

A third user wrote, “Every now and again, you see a casting like this, and you think Hollywood just might have a chance to save itself!”

What is the new biopic about?

Directed by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, Michael — slated for release in 2025 — will document the rise of Michael Jackson’s inimitable career. In addition to Long, the film will also star Coleman Domingo as Joe Jackson, the Jackson family patriarch, and 27-year-old Jaafar Jackson as Michael in his adult years. Jaafar — the late singer’s nephew — is the son of Jermaine Jackson. Juliano Krue, 9, has been tapped to play a young version of Michael.

Katherine played a significant role in raising Michael and all of his famous siblings while managing their careers, particularly during the early stages of their music careers. At 93 years old, Katherine continues to carry on the Jackson family legacy.

In a statement, Long called the matriarch “an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family,” according to Variety.

She continued, “As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Fuqua — who will direct the forthcoming biopic alongside the Jackson family — gushed about having the opportunity to work with Long in the forthcoming film.

“I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you,” the 58-year-old filmmaker said.

Fuqua added that he was excited to “work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Michael is scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: 6 Unsung Heroes In Black Women’s History