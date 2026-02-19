Fantasia Declares ‘War’ On Her Father After He Accuses Husband Kendall Taylor Of Stealing — Posts His Mugshot

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Fantasia is not having any of her father’s antics, putting him on blast in a now-deleted Instagram post.

After her husband, Kendall Taylor, re-proposed to the singer on Valentine’s Day, Fantasia’s father, Joseph Barrino, accused Kendall of stealing money from her.

Now, Fantasia has responded to these claims by posting her dad’s mugshot and saying she plans to go live later to “finish the war” he started.

“I wasn’t Going to do this but this has Gotten Out of Hand,” Fantasia began in her caption. “I cant even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!!:

She continued: “We have covered for you long enough. My Mom and Me have made you LOOK like you were and Okay Man but NOW YOU HAVE COME FOR MY KING!!! Tonight I will go Live and behind me will stand all who know YOU!!!! How can someone steal if I Fantasia Taylor is the CEO and My King Kendall Taylor is the President of ALL OUR COMPANIES.”

Fantasia concluded her caption by writing, “Tonight I shall help finish the war you STARTED!!!”

Now that the singer has deleted the post, it’s unclear if she will still take the drama to IG Live.