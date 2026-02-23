The Fine Wine Series Celebrates Inaugural 'Fine Affair' Ball In BK
The Fine Wine Series Celebrates Inaugural ‘Fine Affair — The Winter Masquerade Ball’ In Brooklyn
On Feb. 13, the Fine Wine Series brought style, class and elegance to the heart of Brooklyn for a night to remember. As New York Fashion Week buzzed across the city, the brand unveiled the inaugural winter edition of A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball at the breathtaking One Hanson Place, and let’s just say, attendees understood the assignment.
Positioned as a black-tie fantasy masquerade, the invitation-only celebration welcomed more than 700 guests into the venue’s vaulted, cathedral-like interiors. The crowd was a carefully curated mix of tastemakers, creatives, media insiders, and cultural leaders, the kind of room where every outfit deserves its own close-up.
And about those outfits: the dress code was strictly black and white. No exceptions. Tuxedos were crisp, suits were expertly tailored, gowns flowed dramatically across marble floors, and masks added just the right amount of intrigue.
The limited palette somehow made the night feel even more visually striking, like a living, breathing fashion editorial. It wasn’t just a party; it was the Fine Wine Series’ most formal experience to date, elevated in every sense of the word.
But style was only half the story at the Fine Wine Series’A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball.
Sound design played a central role in shaping the evening’s atmosphere. Rather than relying on a standard party playlist, six DJs — Joe Chea, Canal, Goldie Harris, TheeSoupPlease, DJ Buka, and DJ Marz — were tasked with creating an intentional flow. The energy wasn’t random; it was curated. From the first arrivals, poised, polished, and camera-ready, to the final hour when the dance floor refused to quit, the music moved like a well-told story. Each set built upon the last, guiding guests through waves of connection, celebration, and just the right amount of late-night magic.
Keeping spirits high (and glasses higher) was La Marca Prosecco, the evening’s sponsor. Flutes of bubbly circulated effortlessly as guests drifted through the historic space, pausing beneath ornate ceilings for conversations, photos, and spontaneous dance breaks. The effervescence felt fitting, celebratory without being over-the-top, refined without losing its fun.
“This inaugural winter affair represents the next evolution of Fine Wine,” said Dozie Osondu, Co-Founder of Fine Wine Series. “We’ve built our platform at the intersection of wine and culture. Bringing that energy into a black-tie winter format during Fashion Week allows us to deepen the experience while expanding the vision. This is just the beginning of what Fine Wine looks like year-round.”
That vision is clearly expanding. The debut winter edition signals Fine Wine Series’ growth beyond its flagship festival model and reinforces its position as a year-round cultural platform rooted in wine, community, and curated experiences. What began as a celebrated festival concept is evolving into something more immersive, seasonal, intentional, and increasingly ambitious.
Take a look at a few highlights from A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball below. amd for early access to future Fine Wine events, join High Notes.
