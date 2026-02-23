The Fine Wine Series Celebrates Inaugural ‘Fine Affair — The Winter Masquerade Ball’ In Brooklyn

Source: Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media / ‘A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball‘ on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

On Feb. 13, the Fine Wine Series brought style, class and elegance to the heart of Brooklyn for a night to remember. As New York Fashion Week buzzed across the city, the brand unveiled the inaugural winter edition of A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball at the breathtaking One Hanson Place, and let’s just say, attendees understood the assignment.

Positioned as a black-tie fantasy masquerade, the invitation-only celebration welcomed more than 700 guests into the venue’s vaulted, cathedral-like interiors. The crowd was a carefully curated mix of tastemakers, creatives, media insiders, and cultural leaders, the kind of room where every outfit deserves its own close-up.

And about those outfits: the dress code was strictly black and white. No exceptions. Tuxedos were crisp, suits were expertly tailored, gowns flowed dramatically across marble floors, and masks added just the right amount of intrigue.

The limited palette somehow made the night feel even more visually striking, like a living, breathing fashion editorial. It wasn’t just a party; it was the Fine Wine Series’ most formal experience to date, elevated in every sense of the word.