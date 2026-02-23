Close
Events

The Fine Wine Series Celebrates Inaugural 'Fine Affair' Ball In BK

The Fine Wine Series Celebrates Inaugural ‘Fine Affair — The Winter Masquerade Ball’ In Brooklyn

The Fine Wine Series lit up Brooklyn with elegance this month. As New York Fashion Week buzzed, it debuted 'A Fine Affair: Winter Masquerade Ball' at One Hanson Place—and guests delivered.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Fine Wine Series, 'A Fine Affair: Winter Masquerade Ball'
Source: Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media / ‘A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball‘ on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

On Feb. 13, the Fine Wine Series brought style, class and elegance to the heart of Brooklyn for a night to remember. As New York Fashion Week buzzed across the city, the brand unveiled the inaugural winter edition of A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball at the breathtaking One Hanson Place,  and let’s just say, attendees understood the assignment.

Positioned as a black-tie fantasy masquerade, the invitation-only celebration welcomed more than 700 guests into the venue’s vaulted, cathedral-like interiors. The crowd was a carefully curated mix of tastemakers, creatives, media insiders, and cultural leaders,  the kind of room where every outfit deserves its own close-up.

The Fine Wine Series, 'A Fine Affair: Winter Masquerade Ball'
Source: Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media /’A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball‘ on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

RELATED CONTENT: Fine Wines & Finer Vibes: Here’s What Happened At The Timeless 10th Annual Fine Wine Festival

And about those outfits: the dress code was strictly black and white. No exceptions. Tuxedos were crisp, suits were expertly tailored, gowns flowed dramatically across marble floors, and masks added just the right amount of intrigue.

The limited palette somehow made the night feel even more visually striking, like a living, breathing fashion editorial. It wasn’t just a party; it was the Fine Wine Series’ most formal experience to date, elevated in every sense of the word.

The Fine Wine Series, 'A Fine Affair: Winter Masquerade Ball'
Source: Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media / ‘A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball‘ on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

But style was only half the story at the Fine Wine Series’A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball.

Sound design played a central role in shaping the evening’s atmosphere. Rather than relying on a standard party playlist, six DJs — Joe Chea, Canal, Goldie Harris, TheeSoupPlease, DJ Buka, and DJ Marz — were tasked with creating an intentional flow. The energy wasn’t random; it was curated. From the first arrivals, poised, polished, and camera-ready, to the final hour when the dance floor refused to quit, the music moved like a well-told story. Each set built upon the last, guiding guests through waves of connection, celebration, and just the right amount of late-night magic.

Keeping spirits high (and glasses higher) was La Marca Prosecco, the evening’s sponsor. Flutes of bubbly circulated effortlessly as guests drifted through the historic space, pausing beneath ornate ceilings for conversations, photos, and spontaneous dance breaks. The effervescence felt fitting, celebratory without being over-the-top, refined without losing its fun.

The Fine Wine Series
Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media / ‘A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball‘ on Feb. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

“This inaugural winter affair represents the next evolution of Fine Wine,” said Dozie Osondu, Co-Founder of Fine Wine Series. “We’ve built our platform at the intersection of wine and culture. Bringing that energy into a black-tie winter format during Fashion Week allows us to deepen the experience while expanding the vision. This is just the beginning of what Fine Wine looks like year-round.”

That vision is clearly expanding. The debut winter edition signals Fine Wine Series’ growth beyond its flagship festival model and reinforces its position as a year-round cultural platform rooted in wine, community, and curated experiences. What began as a celebrated festival concept is evolving into something more immersive, seasonal, intentional, and increasingly ambitious.

Take a look at a few highlights from A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball below. amd for early access to future Fine Wine events, join High Notes.

The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series
Source: Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media
The Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball
Source: Fine Wine Series, A Fine Affair: The Winter Masquerade Ball / Oliver “Drummer” Akinfeleye (@drdrummerd) Henry Knight Media

RELATED CONTENT: Raheem DeVaughn 2025 Flavored Food & Wine Festival

Related Tags

Fine Wine Festival New York Fashion Week Newsletter
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

BAFTAs Backlash: BBC Apologizes For Airing N-Word Outburst Despite Tape Delay, Delroy Lindo Makes A Statement As More Celebs Call Out 'Unacceptable' Situation

Bossip
2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Tyla x Yung Miami

No Shade, All Tea? Fans Suspect Tyla Trolled Yung Miami Track Despite Dispute Over 'Chanel'

Bossip
SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Internet Aunties & Uncles Activate: Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Son Leo Turning 3

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
2 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

Purpose Behind The Lens: How Nate Edwards Films The Extraordinary Inside The Everyday

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
2 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
3 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Cooking With Purpose — How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close