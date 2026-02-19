‘Surprise Dawlings!’ — Shemar Moore And Vivica A. Fox To Reprise Iconic ’90s Roles On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Source: Getty

We all know that unforgettable theme song and iconic characters like Victor Newman from the long-running soap opera that many of us grew up knowing as our grandmother’s, aunties’, and babysitters’ favorite “stories.” While almost all of the classic soaps have now been cancelled, The Young and the Restless still airs new episodes. And now, two of the series’ favorite ’90s characters are set to return this Spring.

On Tuesday, CBS announced the news that Vivica A. Fox will reprise her character, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, and Shemar Moore will return as Malcolm Winters.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Rich, Black People Doing Messy Things’ — ‘Beyond The Gates’ Dominates Daytime Ratings

“Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons’ surprising return will have shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City,” the network described as reported by People magazine.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Moore’s run on The Young and the Restless lasted from 1994 to 2005. Since then, the “S.W.A.T” actor made surprise appearances on the show in 2014, 2019, and 2023 for the soap opera’s 50th anniversary. However, Fox’s return marks her first appearance on the show since 1995.

Vivica A. Fox presents memorable moments from the past year of Outstanding Drama Series nominee “The Young and the Restless” (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

The 61-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing, “SURPRISE Dawlings! Ya gurl @msvfox & @shemarfmoore are returning to @youngandtherestlesscbs as Dr Stephanie Simmons & Malcolm! Much LUV to @youngandrestlesscbs for this AMAZING reunion.” she wrote.

“Ain’t enough fire emojis for this,” gushed sports journalist Jemele Hill.

“Lemme book my flight to Genoa City!❤️” commented another user.

As for Moore, the 55-year-old father-of-one took to his Instagram stories to share the news, writing, “Back where it all started [heart hands emoji].

Shemar Moore (Young and the Restless) (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

This news comes just weeks after it was announced that stars from The Young and the Restless, including Eric Braeden, who playsVictor, and Bryton James, who plays Devon Winters, are set for a huge crossover on Beyond the Gates, the first soap opera with a predominantly Black cast since Generations, which ran on NBC from 1989 to 1991. BTG is also the first new soap opera on TV in 25 years.

Moore and Fox’s Y&R reunion will reportedly air on CBS in April 2026.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The Gates’: All-Black Soap Opera Set To Debut On CBS