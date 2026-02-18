Big Jaw Energy? This Facial Feature Might Reveal A Sky-High Sex Drive

The face expert later expanded on her theory in a Feb. 12 interview with the New York Post, stating , that when someone has this unique facial feature, they are typically, “very connected to their animal instincts; fighting and f–king. All of our physical tendencies, including libido, come from this zone,” she said.

“If you’re one of those people that has a long or wide lower portion of the face and thinks they don’t have a high sex drive, you might just be repressing,” Bell added.

In a TikTok video posted in 2024, Dr. Lori Bell claimed that people with strong libidos tend to have a “very long or wide lower portion of the face.” She explained that the key measurement runs from the tip of the nose to the tip of the chin and that the longer that distance, the stronger the sex drive.

Can you tell whether someone has a high sex drive just by looking at their face? According to hypnotherapist and face reader Dr. Lori Bell, the answer is yes.

The jaw can also give insight into people’s intimate tendencies.

Jaw shape, she argued, also reveals intimate tendencies. A broad jawline indicates someone who “is going to be domineering, pushing their thoughts, beliefs, and needs onto another person,” Bell noted.

By contrast, “a person with a narrow jaw is more of a social chameleon that can become what another person or group wants or needs.”

Put more bluntly, Bell suggests that a wide-jawed partner may take on a dominant role in the bedroom, while someone with a narrower jaw is more likely to be submissive.

“From a romantic angle, if you’re a person who wants to be dominated, you might go for someone with an extremely wide jaw or a bigger jaw than yours. If domination is your kink, look for someone with a narrower jaw,” Bell said.

She also pointed to facial “padding” — the presence of softness or roundness in the lower face — as another clue. Extra fullness, she explained, tempers intensity.

“Anytime there’s extra padding or roundness, it’s softening those features; if you have a large but rounded jaw, you’re going to have that intense life force energy but be gentler in the way you pursue your desires,” the expert told the New York Post. “Someone with a large power portion that [is] padded, sex is not just going to be about them. One of their needs is going to be that they satisfy the needs of the other person,” she added.

According to Bell, rounded jaws and softer features signal a thoughtful, attentive lover, while sharper, more angular features may hint at self-focused tendencies.

She even tied this idea to patterns in nature.

“Round things in nature tend to be generous, inclusive, and nurturing; the sun, breasts, the rings of a tree. Roundness suggests care and concern for humanity as a whole. They want every interaction, including sex, to nurture,” Dr. Lori Bell added.

What do you think of her theory? Thoughts?

