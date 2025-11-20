Do You Drive Like You Bang? A Sex Expert Says Yes—Here’s What Your Style Means

Source: PixelsEffect / Getty

Are you a fast driver or a slow and careful cruiser? Sex and relationship expert Anita Fletcher says your driving style may give insight into how you perform in the bedroom.

“People don’t realize how much their subconscious behaviors reveal about their sexual confidence and control styles,” Fletcher, who owns the adult toy brand Fantasy Co, told Vice during an interview published July 9. “The way someone holds a steering wheel actually mirrors how they approach intimacy—whether they need structure, crave control, or prefer to go with the flow.”

To break down Fletcher’s perspective a bit more, a driver who tightly grips the wheel and stays hyper-focused on control might also approach sex with similar caution, preferring to play it safe and avoid taking bold risks in intimate settings.

While it might sound strange, Fletcher shared that everyone’s unique driving habits occur automatically and instinctively, making it the best and “reliable” indicator of a person’s sexual personality.

“Your subconscious mind controls both how you handle a steering wheel and how you approach intimacy, so the patterns naturally mirror each other,” the sexpert added.

Are you wondering what type of driver you are and what that might reflect about your sexual habits? Here are six types of driving styles and what they say about your intimacy life, according to Fletcher.