Relationships

6 Driving Styles & What They Say About Your Bedroom Personality

Do You Drive Like You Bang? A Sex Expert Says Yes—Here’s What Your Style Means

Are you a fast driver or a slow cruiser? Your driving style might reveal more than you think. Sex and relationship expert Anita Fletcher says it could hint at your behavior in the bedroom.

Published on November 20, 2025

Source: PixelsEffect / Getty

Are you a fast driver or a slow and careful cruiser? Sex and relationship expert Anita Fletcher says your driving style may give insight into how you perform in the bedroom.

“People don’t realize how much their subconscious behaviors reveal about their sexual confidence and control styles,” Fletcher, who owns the adult toy brand Fantasy Co, told Vice during an interview published July 9. “The way someone holds a steering wheel actually mirrors how they approach intimacy—whether they need structure, crave control, or prefer to go with the flow.” 

To break down Fletcher’s perspective a bit more, a driver who tightly grips the wheel and stays hyper-focused on control might also approach sex with similar caution, preferring to play it safe and avoid taking bold risks in intimate settings.

While it might sound strange, Fletcher shared that everyone’s unique driving habits occur automatically and instinctively, making it the best and “reliable” indicator of a person’s sexual personality. 

“Your subconscious mind controls both how you handle a steering wheel and how you approach intimacy, so the patterns naturally mirror each other,” the sexpert added. 

Are you wondering what type of driver you are and what that might reflect about your sexual habits? Here are six types of driving styles and what they say about your intimacy life, according to Fletcher.  

1. The 10-and-2 Grip – The Planner
driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: Deagreez / Getty

If your hands naturally fall at ten and two, you likely stick to what you were taught and not just behind the wheel. In intimacy, this driving style suggests someone who prefers structure and predictability, according to Fletcher. You might have favorite positions and routines, and you’re often most at ease when your partner takes the lead. Reliability and comfort are your love languages.

2. The One-Handed Low Grip – The Confident Leader

driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: FantasticRabbit / Getty

Driving with one hand low on the wheel often signals quiet confidence, and that vibe likely carries over to the bedroom. This type tends to initiate more, guide the pace, and isn’t shy about exploring new ideas. They exude a relaxed dominance that can be both grounding and thrilling.

3. Both Hands Low – The Sensual Explorer

driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: puhimec / Getty

Adding a second hand while keeping both low on the wheel suggests a lover who’s in it for the experience. This person values connection and shared pleasure over any specific outcome. They move at their own pace, deeply tuned in to their partner, and are more about the journey than racing to a finish line.

4. Palms on Top – The Enthusiastic Learner

driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: imageBROKER/Isai Hernandez / Getty

Drivers who rest their palms on top of the wheel tend to be open, eager, and responsive in the bedroom. They want to please and aren’t afraid to ask how they’re doing. With tons of energy and a willingness to learn, they thrive when their partner offers guidance and encouragement.

5. Fingertip Steering – The Tease

driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: Mariia Vitkovska / Getty

A light touch on the wheel often translates to a playful and flirtatious approach to intimacy. These lovers are masters of anticipation, subtlety, and sensory stimulation. They enjoy keeping things fresh and spontaneous, and they’re rarely stuck in one routine, says Fletcher.

6. The White-Knuckle Grip – The Passionate Intense

driving styles, sex, Anita Fletcher, wheel, hand,
Source: South_agency / Getty

Gripping the wheel tightly doesn’t always mean fear; it can also signal focus and commitment. In the bedroom, this person brings intense energy and undivided attention. They’re all in, emotionally and physically, and thrive on deep, immersive connection.

What type of driver are you? Tell us in the comments section. 

