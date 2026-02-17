Close
Civil Rights Movement Icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Dead At 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a towering titan who expanded the reach of the Civil Rights Movement, founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition died Tuesday, leaving an indelible imprint on American activism.

Published on February 17, 2026
Jesse Jackson Election Recount 2000
The Rev. Jesse Jackson leads a demonstration at the Florida State Capitol for a recount of the disputed Florida ballots. (Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a towering titan who expanded the reach of the Civil Rights Movement, founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and broke barriers with two presidential bids, died Tuesday, leaving an indelible imprint on American activism.

In a statement shared with NBC News, the Jackson family described him as “a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world.”

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family,” the statement read. “His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

He was 84.

Reverend Jesse Jackson
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and the cause of death has not been released.

Jackson’s death comes after he was hospitalized in November to receive treatment for a rare neurological condition.

NBC 5 Chicago reported at the time that he was rushed to the hospital and placed under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, as confirmed by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The health scare followed Jackson’s 2017 reveal that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Jesse Jackson
Source: David Hume Kennerly / Getty

Public observances will be held in Chicago, with additional celebration-of-life events to be announced by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Jackson family.

Job well done.

Rest in power, Rev. Jesse Jackson.

