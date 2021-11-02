MadameNoire Featured Video

Rev. Jesse Jackon has been hospitalized following a reported fall while on campus at Howard University. The civil rights icon was preparing to meet with the university’s president Wayne A.I. Fredrick to address students’ concerns about their living conditions within the residential halls. Back in October, a startling video surfaced from students across social media that showed hazardous mildew and white mold growing out of air filters and ceilings in the rooms. Some students even complained of seeing roaches and rats on campus.

Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition foundation released a statement about the incident that read:

“When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation.”

According to TheGrio, Jackson was able to secure a deal with Howard’s administration to allow students the right to protest about the housing issue without being penalized or expelled. As he was making his way to the Blackburn center to update students on the good news, the 80-year-old “fell and cut his head.”

The Reverend’s daughter, Sanita Jackson, also shared an update about her father’s recovery on Twitter writing:

“Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he’ll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished“

RELATED CONTENT: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. And His Wife Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Back in August, the political activist and his wife Jacqueline Jackson were both hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 but were later discharged in early September. Jackson also received treatment at a rehab facility for his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Students at Howard are now in week three of the Blackburn Takeover protest on campus. A few students told TheGrio that while the agreement is a start, they still demand to speak with the University’s president face to face. According to the report, Wayne A.I. Fredrick has yet to speak with students who are currently sleeping outside the Blackburn Center demanding change. Leaders of the movement are now calling for Fredrick to resign if he does not work with students to create a plan on tackling the housing crisis.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Professor Warns Nikole Hannah-Jones About Their Poor Practices In Open Letter