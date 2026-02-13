Close
YoungMadame

Sexyy Red's Remix Of 'Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' Sparks Outrage

‘Just Eat It’?! — Sexyy Red’s Raunchy Michael Jackson ‘Beat It’ Remix Sparks Outrage Online”

Sexyy Red might have taken her antics overboard this time, and social media is dragging her and whoever cleared the track straight to hell.

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

Sexyy Red can do no wrong, but this time, she might have taken it overboard.

Lil Yatchy posted a clip of the St. Louis rapper showing him new music. Sampling one of the biggest songs in music history, Michael Jackson’s megahit “Beat It.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sexyy Red Apologizes, Deletes ‘Deplorable’ A.I. Dr. King Photo After His Daughter Calls Her ‘Disrespectful’

What threw people off was the raunchiness of Big Sexyy’s version of “Beat It,” where she remixed it, saying, “Just Eat It.”

“Just eat it, just eat it. You better not nut fast because I hate a minute man, and if that d*ck is trash, I’m telling all my friends. I’ll beat your a** and we about to throw them hands.”

Lil Boat captioned the video as a “Sneak peek scene of the new Michael biopic.”

SMH….

Sexyy went ahead and dropped the clip on her page as well, continuing the trolling, “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST LLMJ.”

With all the hype around the Michael Jackson biopic, which is releasing on April 24, 2026, this caused people to have mixed emotions. The Poundtown rapper has always been known to troll, but some users online feel like she took it too far.

Michael Jackson fans online took to social media to express their frustration. One user said, “Whoever cleared the ‘Beat It’ sample for Sexyy Red, I hope they know they not seeing heaven. Playing with MJ name and discography like that is beyond disrespectful!”

There has been no official confirmation whether Michael Jackson’s estate did, in fact, clear the sample or not.

Check out the full fan reactions to Sexyy Red’s questionable remix of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” below.

Clearly…

LOL

Fans online are not feeling Sexyy’s MJ remix

Tell us how you really feel

We’re listening to “Just Eat It” if Sexyy drops it?!

Was this a bad move for Sexyy Red?

LOL the trolling begins

RELATED CONTENT: Sexyy Red Launches Raunchy Line of Lip Glosses With Gross Product Names Like “Bootyhole Brown,” “Nut” & “Blue Ballz”

Related Tags

Lil Yatchy Michael Jackson MJ Sexyy Red
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

Bossip
Niecy Nash-Betts asset

Black Hollywood Icons Prove That True Love Has No Age Limit

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Young woman is getting ready in her home

Bath & Body Works Drops A Dreamy Disney Princess Collection

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Khloé Kardashian Recalls 'Slapping' Tristan Thompson Over THIS Romantic Gesture: 'It Was Mortifying'

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close