Three Divorces, Custody Wars, A ‘Sex Addict’ And A New Engagement — Halle Berry’s Relationship Timeline
Halle Berry has finally found forever love with longtime boyfriend and musician Van Hunt. On Feb. 5, during a lively chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 59-year-old, award-winning actress confirmed that she officially said “yes” to her now-fiancé, Van Hunt, after he proposed privately, proving that sometimes love just needs a little extra time to simmer.
The announcement surprised fans, especially since Hunt, 55, revealed back in June 2025 on TODAY that he had already “put out a proposal” to Berry, but it was still “on hold.” Addressing the lingering confusion after nearly six years together, Berry clarified that she had never actually shut the door on marriage; she just hadn’t walked through it yet.
“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no,” Berry said.
“But, that’s not the case?” Fallon asked after Berry was briefly interrupted by a “jealous” heckler in the audience.
“No, that’s not the case,” she replied. “I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’ ”
Clearly delighted, Fallon chimed in, “I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple. Security, please have that guy taken out, bye,” he joked, referring to the heckler, before adding, “No. I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple. Congratulations.”
Berry then flashed her sparkly engagement ring and sweetly said of Hunt, “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it.”
Fallon, momentarily stunned by the not-so-“little” diamond, responded with a raised eyebrow and, “Oh, a little.”
In June 2025, Van Hunt revealed that his proposal to Halle Berry was still “floating.”
During the couple’s June 2025 appearance on TODAY, Hunt had described his proposal status to Berry as “still floating.” At the time, Berry shared that she would say yes “soon” when the moment felt right, explaining that her past failed marriages made her understandably cautious.
“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry explained. Still, she admitted, “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”
Over the course of their incredible relationship, Berry said she was amazed at the way Hunt loved her unconditionally, and family and friends were also happy to see her finally receiving the love she deserved.
“I’ve always wanted what we have,” she added. “I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with like my best friend, someone that I respect and I love.”
Halle Berry and Van Hunt met in 2020.
After three marriages, Halle Berry found love again with Hunt in 2020. The two connected virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PEOPLE. Berry made the relationship Instagram official in September 2020, confirming she was dating the “Seconds Of Pleasure” singer by sharing a playful photo of herself wearing Hunt’s tour merchandise.
“Now ya know…,” she wrote, referencing earlier posts where she teased their romance with footsie photos. The couple made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. Berry also took a moment to gush about Hunt’s incredible love and spirit during an interview at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards the same year, calling him her “love” and “sweetheart.”
“I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am,” she said.
This exciting engagement news marks a new chapter for Berry after a rocky road filled with breakups, divorces and hard-earned lessons. Here’s a timeline of Berry’s rocky road to happily ever after.
Berry was first married to MLB Player David Justice from 1993 to 1997.
The Oscar winner was first married to former MLB player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. The couple separated in 1996, with their divorce finalized in June 1997.
Justice later claimed during a 2025 interview with Matt Barnes that he ended the marriage because Berry did not meet his “traditional” expectations of a wife. He alleged that she “didn’t cook, clean, or seem motherly,” and also cited the strain of their demanding, long-distance careers.
Looking back, Justice told Barnes he wasn’t ready at the time for marriage, as she had only been in “one real relationship,” and was too “young” to understand the level of commitment marriage took.
Berry wed R&B singer Eric Benét in 2001, but divorced four years later in 2005.
Berry walked down the aisle again in 2001, marrying R&B singer Eric Benét. Their relationship unraveled quickly, and the two separated in 2003 before finalizing their divorce in 2005. The marriage ended largely due to Benét’s alleged multiple infidelities, though he denied the accusations.
During an interview with PEOPLE in 2005, the “Sometimes I Cry” singer revealed that he sought treatment for sex addiction at the request of Berry’s mother in 2002 in an effort to save their marriage. Benét checked into a 35-day sex addict rehab program.
“I never did have sexual intercourse with anyone while I was with Halle. Going into rehab was presented to me by her mother that in order for the marriage to have a shot, this is what you need to do,” he claimed.
Berry later stated she did not believe his claims of addiction.
“I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” she recalled during a 2024 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “But I don’t f—ing believe that s—,” she laughed, adding, “That’s some bulls—.”
The aftermath was emotionally complicated, as Berry had legally adopted Benét’s daughter, India, during their marriage, the Atlanta Black Star noted.
Halle Berry gave love a try once more in July 2013 after marrying actor Olivier Martinez, but divorce came three years later in 2016.
Her third marriage came years later with French actor Olivier Martinez. The pair married in July 2013 but sadly announced their separation in October 2015 and finalized their divorce in December 2016. Both cited “irreconcilable differences,” with sources pointing to their fiery personalities, Martinez’s difficulty adjusting to life in Los Angeles, and disagreements over Berry’s demanding work schedule.
While the divorce itself was resolved, the former couple became embroiled in a lengthy custody battle over their son, Maceo, which lasted eight years. The final financial and custody settlement was not completed until August 2023, with Berry ordered to pay $8,000 per month in child support plus a percentage of her high-earning income.
After a tough road to love, we’re thrilled to see Halle Berry finally on the other side, ready to walk down the aisle.
