Teyana Taylor Unveils Jordan Brand 'Concrete Rose' Air Jordan 3

Harlem’s New Airness—Teyana Taylor Unveils ‘Concrete Rose’ Air Jordan 3 Fusing Her Signature ‘Softness’ And ‘Edge’

Published on February 12, 2026
Source: Jordan Brand /Teyana Taylor

Jordan Brand is once again blessing Teyana Taylor with a custom Air Jordan collection fit for Harlem’s princess.

Teyana Taylor is currently the talk of Hollywood following her Golden Globe award-winning performance in One Battle After Another, and now she has another collection featuring a custom pair of Air Jordans on the way.

Following up on her first collection, A Rose From Harlem, which featured the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, Taylor and Jordan Brand have cooked up another collab, this time putting a fresh spin on the Air Jordan 3, one of the most iconic silhouettes from Jordan Brand and Nike, and some drip to go alongside.

Teyana Taylor Unveils "Conrete Rose" Jordan Brand Collection
Jordan Brand /Teyana Taylor

While the first collection drew inspiration from red rose petals, this second collection, called Concrete Rose, focuses on the flower’s stems and thorns, which signify Taylor’s “softness,” while adorning her with “edge.”

The hero product of the collection is a green Air Jordan 3 with strings, or “stems,” wrapped around the sneaker, helping it stand out from other rare gems before it.

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection
Source: Jordan Brand

This latest collection is a production of a relationship that began 12 years ago when Taylor met Michael Jordan at the Jordan Brand Classic, where she sang the national anthem. The talented multi-hyphenate took the bold step of asking His Airness for her own take on the popular Air Jordan 1, and now we are here.

The Concrete Rose Air Jordan 3 Price And Release Date

Sneakerheads and die-hard fans of Teyana Taylor can expect the Concrete Rose Air Jordan 3 to arrive in March via the SNKRS app, allegedly retailing for $280.

You can see more photos from the collection below.

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection
Source: Jordan Brand / Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection

Source: Jordan Brand

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection

Source: Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Jordan Brand Collection

Source: Concrete Rose Air Jordan 3

