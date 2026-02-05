The Best Valentine’s Day Flowers Ranked

Source: nipastock / Getty

Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without beautiful flowers. They’re the timeless go-to gift that says “I love you” without needing words, and honestly, who doesn’t love a little natural beauty and color to brighten their day? From classic red roses to cheerful sunflowers, and colorful bouquets, gorgeous Valentine’s Day flowers have a way of capturing emotions that a box of chocolates just can’t match.

But not all blooms are created equal, and choosing the right ones can make your Valentine feel truly seen and appreciated. Before we get into how to pick the perfect V-day flowers, let’s dive into the history behind this romantic gesture.

Why Are Flowers The Go-To For Valentine’s Day Gift?

Flowers became a romantic tradition during the Victorian era. According to Time, women in Victorian England were expected to follow strict social rules that limited what they could do and how they could express themselves. One acceptable hobby was learning the “language of flowers,” the idea that every flower carried a specific meaning. For many women, this was appealing because it offered something other domestic skills didn’t: a quiet way to communicate and express their feelings.

The trend is often traced back to Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, the wife of a British ambassador to Turkey in the 18th century. While living abroad, Montagu became fascinated by a Turkish system of communication using objects and flowers. In 1716, she wrote letters back to England describing it as a way to send secret love messages.

When her letters were published in 1763, she shared her view of the practice, writing, “There is no colour, no flower, no weed, no fruit, herb, pebble, or feather that has not a verse belonging to it: and you may quarrel, reproach, or send letters of passion, friendship, or civility, or even of news, without ever inking your fingers.” Even though her interpretation wasn’t quite right, the idea spread and eventually became associated with romance around the world.

Notably, sales of roses climbed during this time with botanists throughout Victorian England and France working together to develop “new kinds of roses in the 19th century,” according to Stephen Scanniello, curator of the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden.

“In the northeastern U.S., the American Beauty rose was spreading. This cultivar was reportedly shipped from New Jersey to Queen Victoria herself,” Time noted. “The American Beauty, dubbed the ‘millionaire’s rose’ for its expensive price point in the 1800s, is the variety of the flower we often purchase and send for Valentine’s Day today.”

So, if you’re looking for the perfect flower to give your sweetie this year, here are the best Valentine’s Day flowers ranked and how to pick the ultimate bouquet.