The Best Valentine’s Day Flowers Ranked
Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without beautiful flowers. They’re the timeless go-to gift that says “I love you” without needing words, and honestly, who doesn’t love a little natural beauty and color to brighten their day? From classic red roses to cheerful sunflowers, and colorful bouquets, gorgeous Valentine’s Day flowers have a way of capturing emotions that a box of chocolates just can’t match.
But not all blooms are created equal, and choosing the right ones can make your Valentine feel truly seen and appreciated. Before we get into how to pick the perfect V-day flowers, let’s dive into the history behind this romantic gesture.
Why Are Flowers The Go-To For Valentine’s Day Gift?
Flowers became a romantic tradition during the Victorian era. According to Time, women in Victorian England were expected to follow strict social rules that limited what they could do and how they could express themselves. One acceptable hobby was learning the “language of flowers,” the idea that every flower carried a specific meaning. For many women, this was appealing because it offered something other domestic skills didn’t: a quiet way to communicate and express their feelings.
The trend is often traced back to Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, the wife of a British ambassador to Turkey in the 18th century. While living abroad, Montagu became fascinated by a Turkish system of communication using objects and flowers. In 1716, she wrote letters back to England describing it as a way to send secret love messages.
When her letters were published in 1763, she shared her view of the practice, writing, “There is no colour, no flower, no weed, no fruit, herb, pebble, or feather that has not a verse belonging to it: and you may quarrel, reproach, or send letters of passion, friendship, or civility, or even of news, without ever inking your fingers.” Even though her interpretation wasn’t quite right, the idea spread and eventually became associated with romance around the world.
Notably, sales of roses climbed during this time with botanists throughout Victorian England and France working together to develop “new kinds of roses in the 19th century,” according to Stephen Scanniello, curator of the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden.
“In the northeastern U.S., the American Beauty rose was spreading. This cultivar was reportedly shipped from New Jersey to Queen Victoria herself,” Time noted. “The American Beauty, dubbed the ‘millionaire’s rose’ for its expensive price point in the 1800s, is the variety of the flower we often purchase and send for Valentine’s Day today.”
So, if you’re looking for the perfect flower to give your sweetie this year, here are the best Valentine’s Day flowers ranked and how to pick the ultimate bouquet.
1. Roses
When it comes to the best Valentine’s Day flower, roses naturally top the list due to their extensive history. Red roses symbolize deep love and passion, making them perfect for a romantic partner or someone you’re head-over-heels for.
2. Tulips
Tulips come in next, representing perfect love, affection, care and elegance, according to Urban Stems. They’re ideal for a new relationship or someone who appreciates understated charm. Tulips are also extremely accessible.
“While tulips are often associated with spring, they are readily available during Valentine’s Day, thanks to advanced greenhouse cultivation,” the outlet noted. Tulips come in a variety of colors, from white and red, to pink and yellow, making them a standout gift for lovers near and far.
3. Orchids
Orchids are a close contender, exuding exotic beauty and sophistication, perfect for someone with a bold, stylish personality. They’re admired for their long-lasting blooms, which can thrive for months, their low-maintenance care, and their elegant, exotic appeal, Thursd noted. When placed in the home, orchids create a calm, refined atmosphere. Many people describe them as living art, with each bloom appearing as though it’s been carefully sculpted by nature itself.
4. Lilies
Lilies bring elegance and purity to the mix, perfect for a partner or close friend you deeply admire.
5. Carnations
Carnations, often underrated, symbolize fascination and admiration, making them sweet and meaningful for someone special.
6. Sunflowers
And then there are sunflowers, the cheerful, bright blooms that symbolize adoration and loyalty, perfect for someone who lights up your life and loves a playful vibe.
The Best Valentine’s Day Flowers If She Hate Roses.
Of course, not everyone is a fan of roses, and that’s okay. If she’s not into the classic red rose, think outside the bouquet. You can create a beautiful Valentine’s Day bouquet with some of the other stellar flowers mentioned above. For example, you can create a colorful bouquet filled with a variety of different tulips.
Throw in orchids, or even colorful daisies, too. This can express love just as well, sometimes better, since they show you really paid attention to their tastes. Mixing flowers or choosing a unique arrangement can also make the gift feel more personal, showing you care enough to go beyond tradition. The Valentine Day bouquet can be paired with a sweet gift, too. Think a thoughtful card, a delicious box of chocolates or a homemade meal made straight from the heart.
How To Choose The Right Flowers For Valentine’s Day.
Choosing the right Valentine’s Day flowers doesn’t have to be complicated. Start with who the flowers are for, your long-term partner, a new crush, a friend, or even yourself, and think about what each bloom communicates. Pair the meaning of the flower with their personality or the message you want to send, and don’t forget to add a personal touch, like a favorite color or a handwritten note to make the bouquet stand out and add a personal touch.
The perfect bouquet is the one that speaks directly from your heart, and maybe makes your loved one smile the second they see it. What flower will you be buying your sweetie for Valentine’s Day? Tell us in the comments section.
