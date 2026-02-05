Megan Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Energy Alongside Daniel Radcliffe In New NBC Comedy ‘The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’ — Watch!

Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @NBC

Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove she can do it all!

The rapper will be guest-starring on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, NBC announced on Wednesday, Feb. 4. As seen in a newly released trailer, Meg will play Denise, a recently divorced mother who strikes up a “flirtation” with Daniel Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin.

In the trailer, Arthur can be seen at a park as Denise watches him in the background, wearing some sort of postal service uniform. She goes on to make direct eye contact with him while seductively sipping on a drink.

“I wanted action. I am getting it,” Arthur, an award-winning filmmaker, says in the clip.

An image from the episode also shows the three-time Grammy winner taking a seat next to the Harry Potter alum, teasing further flirtation from the pair.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is led by Tracy Morgan, who plays a disgraced former NFL player looking to rebuild his image. The titular Dinkins eventually connects with Radcliffe’s Arthur to make a documentary about his life.

Created by 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, the series had a special premiere on Jan. 18 and drew in 6.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. It’ll be back with an encore of its pilot later this month, immediately followed by a new episode. The cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

“He’s made some wonderfully weird choices in his post-Potter career, and I’d like to think this is one of them, doing a sitcom,” Carlock previously told Entertainment Weekly of Radcliffe. “But he’s a busy guy. He’s a national treasure. We just didn’t know if he’d be available, but he loved it and stars aligned.”

“That day I found out Daniel Radcliffe was going to be on my show, I knew we got a hit,” Morgan said. “Because me and him are from two different worlds. And we had chemistry automatically.”

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins arrives Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with two episodes. New episodes will then follow Mondays at 8:30 p.m., starting March 2.

Check out the trailer for Meg’s guest spot up above!

