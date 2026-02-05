Close
Entertainment

BIA Shuts Down Rumors She Slept With This Married Rapper

‘Fake Tea!’ — BIA Shuts Down Rumors She Slept With This Married Rapper

The Massachusetts MC denied being a homewrecker by responding, “No & I have never slept with a married man ever.” See which rapper she's being asked about.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

BIA is putting a stop to a “whole lotta” online rumors.

A social media user recently asked the Massachusetts MC, “is it true you slept with J. Cole?” She quickly shut the claim down, calling cap and responding, “No & I have never slept with a married man ever. Fake tea.”

RELATED CONTENT: What’s Good? Rap Beef Escalates Between BIA And Cardi B

J. Cole and BIA previously collaborated on the 2022 track “LONDON,” and she recently revisited how the record came together during an interview. According to BIA, the collaboration was strictly professional from start to finish:

“He (J. Cole) had me go to the studio for a different song. I cut a verse for something when I went there and met him. On my way out, I asked him if we can play him something. We played him ‘LONDON,’ and he was ‘I love this song, this is my favorite song’. A week later I sent him the song telling him, ‘just sending this if you need something to listen to.’ He had said ‘can I take a stab at this?’ And we were like take a stab? You can have it.”

Showing that the collab came organically, and Cole was rocking with the song beforehand.

During that year, the Grammy Award winner was handing out features like candy. Appearing on records such as Benny The Butcher’s Johnny P’s Caddy” and YG’s “Scared Money.”

With the rumors addressed and the backstory clarified, BIA made it clear there was never anything more than music behind her collaboration with J. Cole.

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

RELATED CONTENT: ‘No Loyalty To Anyone!’ Nicki Minaj Goes Nuclear — Accuses Jay-Z Of ‘Child Sacrifice,’ Drags Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, Trevor Noah & More

Related Tags

BIA infidelity j. cole marriage Raleigh, North Carolina

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

Bossip

New Kouple Koming? Kim K & Lewis Hamilton Kick It In Paris, Spark Suspicion They're On The Fast Track To Romance

Bossip
Street Style - Day 4 - New York Fashion Week February 2020

New York Fashion Week Is Next Week: Here's Everything To Know

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NFL Pro Bowl Games - Arrivals

The Zaddiest Looks From The NFL Pro Bowl 2026

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close