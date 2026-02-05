‘Housewives’ Horror — Shamea Morton Sues Atlanta Skincare Doctor Over ‘Permanent Scarring’ From Chemical Peel Burns

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty/ Shamea Morton attends “Nothing To See Here: Watts” red carpet screening on Jan. 15, 2026.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shamea Morton has filed a lawsuit against skincare physician Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris, accusing her of “negligently burning” her during a chemical peel procedure at her facility, Pretty Faces Atlanta.

Shamea Morton included photos of the skin injuries she allegedly sustained from the chemical peel.

According to court documents obtained by People, Morton, 43, and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, filed a medical malpractice lawsuit on Oct. 31, 2025, against Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris and her business, Pretty Faces Atlanta. The suit alleges that a chemical peel left Morton with “extensive permanent scarring.” Morton included photos in the filing that allegedly show the damage, including visible peeling and dark discoloration running along her back.

RELATED CONTENT: Petty Much? Nene Leakes Hangs Out With Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, And His Lady Friend

In the lawsuit, Morton explains that she suffers from tinea versicolor, a common, non-contagious fungal skin condition caused by an overgrowth of Malassezia yeast, which naturally exists on the skin. The condition can cause white, pink, brown, or tan patches and may be itchy. Because of this condition, Morton claims she “should never have undergone a chemical peel” and should instead have “been referred to a trained and qualified dermatologist.”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The complaint states that the chemical peel was performed on March 13, 2024, and alleges the treatment was “negligently and recklessly applied” by Pretty Faces Atlanta employee Lauren M. Davis. The filing notes that Davis’ license as an assistant cosmetic laser practitioner with the Georgia Composite Medical Board lapsed in 2019.

Source: CREDIT: STATE COURT OF FULTON COUNTYSTATE OF GEORGIA / Shamea Morton

According to the lawsuit, Davis allegedly “applied double the amount of the chemical peel recommended by the manufacturer, resulting in second degree chemical burns, blistering and permanent scarring.” The suit further claims the procedure should have been conducted “under the supervision of a licensed and properly trained medical physician,” and alleges that Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris “failed to provide any supervision whatsoever.”

The filing also points to warnings from the chemical peel’s manufacturer, stating that “individuals with dark skin have the highest risk of developing skin discoloration.” The suit alleges there is no documentation showing that Morton “understood the increased risks for darker skin patients, especially African Americans, with this type of chemical peel.”

Dr. Jing Jing Wrong Harris denied any wrongdoing.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly, Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris responded to Morton’s complaint on Dec. 19, 2025, denying all allegations of wrongdoing. The doctor claimed that any injuries Morton suffered were beyond her control. Harris stated that she was present and supervising when the Pretty Faces Atlanta employee applied the chemical peel to Morton’s body.

Dr. Jing Jing Wong Harris also acknowledged that Morton expressed discomfort during the procedure and said she applied a neutralizing spray to Morton’s back after she complained. The doctor further admitted that Morton experienced an unforeseen reaction to the peel but denied any responsibility for her injuries.

The doctor has requested that the lawsuit be dismissed in its entirety.

RELATED CONTENT: Easter 2025: Halle Bailey, Porsha Williams, And More Black Celebrities Celebrate With Family And Fashion