The grapes have further soured with Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams.

Leakes shared photos on Sunday of her and her man, Nyonisela Sioh, hanging out with Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, and his lady friend, Yassmin Ibrahim, on her Instagram Story.

This was days after she called out Williams for refusing to work with her in an upcoming episode of the Netflix series The Upshaws and claiming they had beef.

All four stood in the photo bunched together with smiles, seemingly happy, but commenters seemed to believe it was a petty move on Leakes’ and Guobadia’s part.

“This is why everyone says Nene isn’t a good friend. She’s the type to get mad and tell all your business. My mama always warned me about chicks like her.”

“Petty is messy and wonders why Portia doesn’t want to work with her.”

“I just wouldn’t have had a big x2 wedding if he was this messy. Everyone saw how he was ready to expose Falynn. Chile.”

“This why Portia didn’t want to work with her.”

The same day, Guobadia made an appreciation post for Ibrahim, who” donned a laced fiery red spaghetti-strapped outfit.

“@yassminkibrahim. My habesha sis yassminkibrahim. Keep winning, very proud of you. #beenmyfriendbeforeBS,” he wrote in the caption.

Following the photos of Guobadia and Leakes hanging out, the former reality star took to the comment section of a Shade Room post that read, “Porsha tried to stop Nene’s bag. Nene owes Porsha nothing but an ass whooping.”

The 56-year-old reality star responded to the comment with, “Say it loud so the people in the back can hear you.”

According to Leakes’ series of Instagram Story videos, which she published on Friday but landed on various parts of the internet, Williams conveyed to the showrunners of The Upshaws that she refused to work with Leakes on the episode because of some beef they had.

Leakes was under the impression the two were gal pals until showrunners asked her if she had beef with any other Housewives, which she denied. After Williams’ role was recast with Cynthia Bailey, the Glee actress learned Williams told them the two had past issues.

Leakes contacted Williams, who told her she failed to check on her amid her ongoing divorce from Guobadia. Leakes professed she wasn’t aware they were having severe marital issues.

On Saturday, March 16, Williams shared photos of her living her best life in Los Angeles with “bestie” Shamea Morton. A couple of pictures in the post displayed the reality star’s ring finger without her wedding band.

Shortly after TSR highlighted the Porsha Family Matters star without her band, Guobadia wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram Story.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!”

The mess!