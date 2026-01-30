Press Under Fire! Meet Georgia Fort, The Journalist Arrested With Don Lemon For Filming An ICE Protest And Doing Her Job

Source: Photo courtesy of Georgia Fort’s website / Georgia Fort The recent arrest of Don Lemon has cast a spotlight on Emmy Award–winning journalist Georgia Fort, a former news anchor and radio host, who now works as an independent journalist based in Minnesota. Like Lemon, Fort was reporting from the front lines during the anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in St. Paul on Jan. 18. As the situation continues to unfold, questions are being raised about who Fort is and why she has become the target of federal action. On Jan. 30, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Lemon, Fort, and two other individuals were arrested “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18.” Supporters of both journalists contend the arrests were unjustified, stressing that Lemon and Fort were not involved in organizing or participating in the protest and were present solely to report on the demonstration, a right protected under the First Amendment. RELATED CONTENT: A Government Shutdown Is Now On The Table After ICE Kills U.S. Citizen Alex Pretti Fort maintained her innocence Friday morning during a Facebook Live broadcast shortly before surrendering to federal agents. She said agents arrived at her home with what she described as an “indictment” issued by a grand jury calling for her arrest. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “This is all stemming from the fact that I filmed a protest as a member of the media,” she said. “We are supposed to have our constitutional right of the freedom to film, to be a member of the press. I don’t feel like I have my First Amendment right as a member of the press because now federal agents are at my door, arresting me for filming the church protest a few weeks ago. Again, I don’t have a long time, but I wanted you to know from me, agents are at my door right now.” Fort was released on Friday afternoon. Fort was released from custody Friday afternoon, according to a video published by Fox 9. She thanked her supporters for advocating for her innocence and questioned whether the First Amendment was still a right in America. “As I reflect as a journalist who has worked in media for more than 17 years, I leave this federal courthouse today with one question. Do we have a constitution? I should be protected under the First Amendment just like all of the journalists who I’ve been advocating for too. I’ve been advocating for mainstream media journalists who have been brutalized for months. Do we have a constitution? That is the pressing question that should be on the front of everyone’s minds.” She added, “Documenting what is happening in our community is not a crime.” A video obtained by reporter Phillip Lewis on Threads also captured Fort being embraced with hugs by supporters and family as she was released.

Why were Georgia Fort and Don Lemon at the Cities Church? Fort’s arrest stems from the chaotic events of Jan. 18 at Cities Church in St. Paul. Fort and Lemon were live-streaming as dozens of anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters entered the church, disrupted a religious service, and engaged in tense confrontations. The protest targeted the church because it is led by David Easterwood, who serves as both the church’s pastor and director of a local ICE field office. According to Politico, approximately three dozen protesters entered the building. Before the Jan. 18 incident, Fort captured extensive footage of protests unfolding across Minneapolis as residents demonstrated against ICE’s presence in the city. Notably, she was on the scene for the emotional memorial for Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was shot and killed by a federal Border Patrol agent on Jan. 24. Who is Georgia Fort? Georgia Fort is a three-time Midwest Emmy Award–winning journalist and was one of only two reporters present in the courtroom during the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, according to her website. Her mission as a storyteller is to change narratives by amplifying truth, elevating diverse sources, and providing context around social justice issues. “I became an independent journalist to close gaps in mainstream coverage of Minnesota communities,” Fort noted in an Instagram post shared Jan. 23. “When critical moments were unfolding, context was missing. So I began documenting and producing news for social media and live-streaming events as they happened. I created stories series that profiled our leaders and artists highlighting the depth and brilliance of our community.” With more than 15 years of experience in commercial and nonprofit radio and television news, Fort has built a reputation as a thought leader in equitable journalism. In 2023, she launched Here’s the Truth, an independently produced television news program that earned 12 Regional Emmy nominations and won three awards. Her work has been recognized by the National Association for Women in Business, the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. In 2022, Fort founded the nonprofit Center for Broadcast Journalism to increase representation in Minnesota media. The organization later acquired Power 104.7 FM as part of its mission to train and mobilize the next generation of journalists. Since its founding, nearly a dozen scholars from the program have gone on to work as television reporters, news editors, digital producers, or journalism students at the collegiate level. Fort also contributed to reporting for a PBS Frontline documentary that year. In 2024, Fort won one Regional Emmy and received six nominations. She was also nominated for Best Journalist of the Year by the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Awards, named to the Minneapolis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list, and received honors from the Urban League, the National Association of Women in Business Minnesota, and Press Forward at both the national and local levels. Currently, she is the Vice President of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, according to her Instagram.