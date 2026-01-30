Not ‘To Be Morbid, But He’s Dead’ — Candace Owens Leaks Video Of Erika Kirk Seemingly Unbothered After Charlie Kirk’s Death

Source: Getty

Candace Owens has said and done plenty of things to make her persona non grata outside of conservative spaces; however, her latest hijinks are likely to turn the right against her as well.

Owens has been very public about the fact that she believes that dubious forces are responsible for her friend Charlie Kirk’s murder, even though Tyler Robinson has been arrested, charged, and was allegedly seen fleeing the Utah Valley University rooftop after the shooting.

Owens is also not a fan of how Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has comported herself since his death. So much so that she leaked audio of Erika speaking excitedly to the staff at Turning Point USA, reportedly just days after her husband’s memorial.

People reacting to the audio are noting how off-putting Kirk’s tone is as she sounds incredibly gleeful when discussing memorial show metrics, merch sales, and the number of viewers who attended and watched online.