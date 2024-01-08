MadameNoire Featured Video

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight with reference to her connection to deceased predator Jeffrey Epstein.

While chatting with her co-hosts on The View Jan. 4, the 68-year-old actress vehemently denied having ties to the late sex offender after her name appeared on “a fake list” of politicians and famous celebs rumored to have visited the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St. James.

Goldberg slammed conspiracy theorists and satirical news sites for spreading the bogus list.

“I have to explain because there was a fake list, and I’m on it,” the Sister Act star said before her co-host Sunny Hostin jokingly asked, “So you were on the island?”

Goldberg quipped, “Apparently,” before steering the conversation back to a serious note.

“I don’t know, they said I was on the island, and I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere!’ I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody. But apparently, there are a lot of these kinds of sites that are satire sites, but people don’t realize that they can be harmful.”

That wasn’t the only rumor buzzing about the Hollywood veteran.

Whoopi went on to set the record straight about a few more lies that have been spread about her on gossip sites.

“So, let me just get my part out. I’ve never been kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I’ve never been kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at The View. It’s insane. It goes on and on and on.”

On Jan. 3, a 900-page document containing court files related to Epstein’s sex trafficking case was unsealed.

Inside, several well-known politicians, celebrities, billionaires and prominent figures were alleged to have ties to the late businessman. Epstein was accused of sexually exploiting underage girls at his homes in Manhattan, Florida and his 72-acre private island, known as Little St. James — located just two miles off the coast of St. Thomas, according to CBS News.

Between 1994 and 2004, Epstein was accused of luring underage girls to his massive private island with help from his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Court documents alleged that the disgraced financier and some of his powerful inner circle had “sexual relations” with the minors who were allegedly transported to Little St. James via “a party jet,” the New York Post reported.

Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Stephen Hawking were some of the prominent figures mentioned in the files, but the documents do not indicate if any of the names listed were guilty of participating in egregious sex acts alongside the late financier. According to People, Goldberg’s name does not appear in the unsealed document.

Towards the end of the segment, Goldberg warned folks about the danger of spreading misinformation and “garbage” online.

“People who post these things should be very careful because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they are going to call their lawyer on you.” The Tinseltown star added, “Don’t believe unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I am doing something. I’ll let you know! I have nothing to hide. I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know.”

In 2008, Epstein served 18 months in a work-release program after he pled guilty to two state charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida. He was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, but the financier killed himself while awaiting trial in his Manhattan prison cell. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on similar trafficking charges in 2022.

