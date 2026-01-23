How A Digital Detox Can Help You Reset, Relax, And Reconnect With Yourself And The World

Source: South_agency / Getty

We live in a hyperconnected world, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant barrage of information and notifications. Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become indispensable tools, but their constant presence can also have a detrimental impact on our mental health and well-being.

A digital detox—a period of abstaining from or significantly reducing the use of technology—can offer a much-needed respite from the digital noise and help us reconnect with ourselves and the world around us. If you’re craving a much-needed reset, read on to learn about the benefits of a digital detox and ways to get yours started.

The Benefits of a Digital Detox

While it may be challenging to put your phone down at first, the benefits of a digital detox are numerous and can have a profound impact on our overall health and happiness. Some of the most significant benefits include:

Reduced stress: Constant exposure to screens and digital stimuli can contribute to feelings of anxiety and stress. By taking a break from technology, we can give our minds and bodies a chance to relax and recharge.

Improved sleep: The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with our body's natural sleep-wake cycle, making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep. A digital detox can help regulate our sleep patterns and improve the quality of our rest.

Increased productivity: While technology can be a valuable tool for productivity, excessive screen time can lead to distractions and decreased focus. By taking a break from digital devices, we can improve our ability to concentrate and get more done in less time.

Enhanced creativity: Digital technology can sometimes stifle creativity by limiting us to pre-existing templates and formats. A digital detox can free our minds to explore new ideas and express ourselves in more authentic ways.

Stronger relationships: Spending less time with screens and more time with loved ones can deepen our connections and improve our overall quality of life.

Source: Miguel Guasch Fuxa / Getty

Planning a Successful Digital Detox

The key to a successful digital detox is to set realistic expectations and develop a plan that works for you. Here are some practical tips to get you started:

Set boundaries: Determine the duration of your digital detox and decide which devices and apps you will be avoiding. Be specific about the times of day or days of the week when you will be completely offline.

Find alternative activities: Think about how you will spend your time during your digital detox. Consider engaging in activities that promote relaxation, creativity, or connection with others, such as reading, spending time in nature, or practicing mindfulness.

Minimize distractions: If you can't completely eliminate technology from your life, take steps to minimize distractions. Turn off notifications, set screen time limits, and designate specific areas of your home as technology-free zones.

Be mindful of your triggers: Pay attention to the situations or emotions that lead you to reach for your devices. Once you identify your triggers, you can develop strategies to cope with them in a healthy way.

Gradual approach: If you're new to digital detoxes, it may be helpful to start with a shorter duration and gradually increase the time spent offline.

A digital detox can be a great way to improve your mental health and well-being. If you’re presently feeling overburdened, consider taking a break from technology and reconnecting with yourself and the world around you to help you experience a newfound sense of peace, purpose, and fulfillment.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content.

