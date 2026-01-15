Source: John Nacion / Getty

Actress Myha’la Herrold, known professionally by her mononym Myha’la, is opening up about a major life milestone she quietly kept out of the spotlight. The Industry star revealed on Instagram Jan. 5 that she privately married Any Day Now actor Armando Rivera in 2025. Now, one year later, she’s finally sharing why the couple chose to keep their wedding under wraps.

Myha’la addressed the decision during a Jan. 9 appearance on Today, where she explained that the timing of the announcement had less to do with secrecy and more to do with clarity. After a year of marriage, she grew tired of hearing Armando referred to as her fiancé in the press.

“I was just tired of people calling him my fiancé. That’s my husband. That is my husband!” Myha’la declared. “Bless him. The patience on that man.”

The 29-year-old actress marked the revelation by posting a series of intimate photos from the couple’s wedding, which she described as “magical.” The ceremony took place at their home and was attended only by close family and friends, reflecting the deeply personal nature of the day.

Speaking on Today, Myha’la shared more details about the intimate celebration. “[It happened] at home in our apartment with just our close family and our cats,” she said. “One of my best friends from college officiated for us, and another friend of ours from New York took the photos.”

The images captured tender moments between the newlyweds. In one photo, Myha’la wore a stunning vintage wedding gown as she kissed Rivera, who was dressed in a classic black tuxedo. Another snapshot showed the couple seated side by side, smiling happily with their cats nestled comfortably on their laps, a detail that perfectly encapsulated the warmth and authenticity of the day.

Myha’la revealed she cried tears of joy on her wedding day.

Just one day before her Today appearance, Myha’la also reflected on the experience while speaking with PEOPLE at HBO’s Industry season 4 premiere in New York City on Jan. 8. She described the wedding as emotionally overwhelming in the best way possible.

“I was like exhausted from how hard I was crying the whole time because I was so happy,” she shared. “Like we were at lunch and then after I was like, ‘Actually, you all need to go home because I need to take a nap and we need to just cuddle and be quiet.’ So, it was magic. It was perfect, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Congrats to Myha’la and Armando Rivera.

