‘Too Much Toxicity In America!’ Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Become Guinean Citizens — 10 Wild Reactions

Source: Courtesy of Instagram @meagangood

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors just added a little Vibranium to their Black power couple status!

After tracing their ancestry through DNA testing, the two received Guinean citizenship in a private ceremony in Conakry, the capital of the West African country, on Friday, as per the Associated Press.

“We think that you are among the worthy sons and daughters of this Guinea. You represent our country, the red-yellow-green flag all over the world,” said Djiba Diakité, head of the president’s cabinet.

RELATED CONTENT: Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Share Intimate Wedding Photos—With His Mom As Their Officiant

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Harlem actress took to her Instagram to reflect on the honor of being appointed as a Global Cultural Ambassador of Branding Guinea, as well as share photos from the ceremony and their visits to the country’s tourist sites.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This recognition goes beyond titles; it is a homecoming and a reconnection to our Afrodescendant roots,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “This moment reflects Guinea’s bold spirit, rooted in sovereignty, culture, and truth. Known as the rebels of Africa, Guinea has always chosen dignity, identity, and freedom. That same spirit lives across the diaspora, and this connection is intentional and ancestral. As Global Cultural Ambassadors, our mission is to build bridges, amplify Guinean culture, and unite our global family. We already look forward to our next trips in Guinea.”

Her caption also thanked the government of Guinea, the country’s president, and other officials: “This is history in motion. We look forward to building a united future together.”

Guinea is not the first country to award citizenship to descendants of enslaved people. Last year, Ciara became one of the first public figures to become a citizen of Benin.

Ghana last year naturalized 524 African Americans, after President Nana Akufo-Addo invited them to “come home” in 2019, as part of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in North America in 1619.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the grand opening of The PM Lounge, Fresno brings Hollywood glamour to The Central Valley on November 13, 2025, in Fresno, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The PM Lounge Fresno Grand Opening)

Meagan and Jonathan shocked fans when they began dating in 2023, the same year the critically acclaimed Lovecraft Country actor was arrested following an altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. While, Meagan finalized her divorce from minister DeVon Franklin in 2022 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Still, she was right by Jonathan’s side during his trial in New York, where he was convicted on assault and harassment charges.

The two were engaged in 2024, and wed last year in a small, private impromptu ceremony officiated by Majors’ mother. So, it seems that even though Marvel dropped him from future projects after his conviction, Jonathan is living a real-life fantasy, complete with official ties to the motherland and his very own Coretta Scott King!

Once the news broke, of course, Black Twitter (now X) did what it does best—unapologetically and unsolicitedly share a dollar’s worth of two cents. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best reactions and share your thoughts in the comments below.

1.