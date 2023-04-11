MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 10, court transcripts detailing disturbing text messages between R. Kelly’s 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, and her mother, Alice Clary, surfaced online. And social media users did not hold back judgment.

The salacious conversation offered a brief insight into the disgraced singer’s inappropriate relationship with the teen girl. The text messages, seemingly, revealed that Azriel’s mom pimped out her daughter to the convicted predator.

In the alarming text messages, Alice allegedly told young Azriel to remove her glasses and put her “hair to the side,” to entice the Chicago native after she scheduled a visit for the young teen to meet the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer in his hotel room.

“Mama knows best. Pretty hurts,” the damning text read.

Then, the clout-chasing mother allegedly advised her daughter to “’put on a show’” for Kelly. Coaching the youngin’, Alice suggested that her child “dance” suggestively on the grown-ass man to catch his attention. She also reportedly encouraged the misguided teen to make her appearance look younger due to Kelly’s notoriously depraved preference for young girls.

“’Dance, grab his hand, shimmy, wiggle, sit on his lap entices him … while singing. It’s all bout performance…. this is your chance and opportunity don’t blow it,’” the text message said, according to the transcript.

“Take off that ugly ass lipstick. I told you he doesn’t want you to be gown… He wanted you cuz you look young and innocent,” she added in a follow-up message.

After Alice bickered with her daughter about her appearance, Azriel allegedly had a sexual encounter with Kelly in his hotel room that same day. Following their inappropriate exchange, her mother called the police to the hotel room, where Azriel lied to authorities about her age. Kelly was under the impression that she was 18 years old, according to the transcript.

Who is Azriel Clary?

Azriel Clary, an aspiring singer, met R. Kelly when she was 17 at his concert in Orlando, Florida.

Eventually, she was invited to meet the star backstage, where she was offered a life-changing opportunity to audition for the disgraced R&B crooner. She began working with the celeb, who promised to mentor and assist with her music career, but their relationship quickly turned dark.

Azriel became one of the singer’s live-in girlfriends and endured years of sexual abuse and trauma from the 12 Play artist.

The viral court transcripts stated that as Ariel’s relationship turned romantic with Kelly, she and the Chicago native met up a few times in Orlando to do “normal dating activities such as seeing movies and eating out.”

At one point, Alice got angry with her daughter for not prioritizing her music. But, oddly, she continued to encourage the inappropriate relationship.

In one text message, the Florida mom pleaded with Azriel to look young and “feisty” when out and about with the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner.

Later on, Alice allegedly texted her daughter:

“That man ain’t trying to do nothing with you musically, he want to f**k period cuz he like young girls… he will probably hit you up fly you to him by yourself get you there and you will have no choice but to have s*x cuz he will probably tell you he ain’t giving you a return flight unless you do all kinds bs.'”

Social media reacts to the startling text message

The internet lit up with discourse shortly after the court transcript surfaced online. Some users alleged that Mrs. Clary lied about her daughter’s sexual abuse story.

In the 2019 Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, Clary and her husband Angelo claimed that their daughter was kidnapped by the Billboard artist after she moved to Chicago to become his protege. But the alleged text messages prove otherwise.

A few social media users were shocked that Alice would encourage her daughter to sleep with Kelly. Some fans of the disgraced singer claimed that Alice “set up” the hitmaker, who was allegedly unaware of Azriel’s age. A few angry netizens called for Mr. and Mrs. Clary to be locked up.

In 2022, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court. The “Ignition” crooner was found guilty of charges including racketeering, bribery and sexual exploitation.

Azriel detailed more about her harrowing sexual abuse story during a 2022 interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. Upon meeting the singer, she said she had no clue her relationship with the R&B megastar would turn sexual.

Clary was one of the dozens of witnesses to testify against Kelly in his 2021 racketeering case. According to the Daily Beast, Clary told prosecutors that Kelly “peer-pressured” her into giving him oral sex during their first encounter alone in the Florida hotel room. She also accused the singer of physical assault.

Listen to Clary’s interview below.