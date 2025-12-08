Close
Teyana Taylor & Angel Reese Ride High At Chanel Subway Show

Chanel Turned An Abandoned NYC Subway Station Into The Chicest Runway Ever — And Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Lupita N’Yongo, Angel Reese & More Ate It Up

Chanel's latest runway show took an unexpected turn, unfolding in the heart of New York City's subway system.

Published on December 7, 2025
The NYC Subway isn’t exactly glamorous but it set the stage for Chanel’s latest fashion show. The abandoned Bowery Station in downtown Manhattan, was the backdrop for the Chanel Métiers d’art show.

The underground setting was everything—raw, real, stylish, and instantly recognizable. From the metal staircases and chipped paint to the moody, dimly lit backdrop, it was a clever, very NYC choice.

Models reflected everyday looks with a luxury twist, walking the runway in off-the-shoulder jackets, I Love NYC tees stuffed into handbags, and elevated staples that mirrored the energy of real commuters—just with that unmistakable Chanel polish.

Fashion met function as Chanel’s latest runway show transformed a NYC subway platform into a high-style venue

And the front row matched that same energy. As the new ambassador of Chanel, A$AP Rocky was one of the faces spotted on the platform.

The Chanel ambassador wore green-and-blue tweed Chanel jacket with frayed edges and bold red button accents. He paired it with sharp black trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a deep burgundy Chanel flap bag worn effortlessly over the shoulder.

The rapper also wore a black and yellow tie that matched the inside fabric of his blazer. That’s what we call coordination at its finest!

From The Court To Chanel’s Subway, Angel Reese Is Winning

Angel Reese, who told CNN that the show was her first time “on the New York subway,” also stole the “dim” spotlight. And the WNBA star looked TF good.

She showed up in a sleek all-black Chanel look, pairing a sheer fitted knit dress with a matching cardigan, sheer tights, pointed pumps, and a classic flap bag. Her soft updo with a swooped bang and bronze makeup pulled it all together.

The star power didn’t stop there.

Teyana Taylor Rocks Red, Black, & White Striped Fringe At The Chanel Subway Show

Teyana Taylor arrived serving her own version of subway chic, rocking a red, black, and white fringe knit look with a striped skirt and black oval sunglasses. Her sculpted pixie cut and bold glam added just the right amount of edge. The Rose of Harlem has been rocking her pixie lately, and we are loving it.

1. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky showed exactly why he’s one of fashion’s favorites rocking warm fall colors, classic Chanel favorites, and clean tailoring. We can’t wait to see what is next in his fashion era.

2. Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan is going to Dapper Dan wherever he is. The fashion icon delivered a tailored, all-black look that mixed shine and craftsmanship. He wore a shimmering black coat layered over an embellished vest and wide-leg trousers with tonal embroidered detailing. A crisp white shirt, oversized pearls, a floral brooch, his signature wide-brim hat, diamond-dusted sunglasses, and embellished loafers completed the iconic fit – pure Harlem elegance underground.

3. Alek Wek

Alek delivered timeless elegance in a cream trench-style coat trimmed with black piping, paired with a coordinating skirt for a sharp monochrome look. Layered over a black turtleneck with cream cap-toe heels and a black structured bag, the look was polished perfection. 

4. Angel Reese

We are still gagging over Angel’s Chanel look. From her demure yet sexy dress to her glamorous updo, we are here for it.

5. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita shut the whole platform down in a black midi dress covered in cascading white feather-like detailing that added texture and style. This is a risk for Lupita and we love it! Paired with black sunglasses and bold red statement earrings, the look was sharp, modern, and effortlessly trendy.

6. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri is oh so chic and sophisticated. The Bear actress is rocking a stunning body-hugging long sleeve Chanel dress with button details and a slit. She accessorized the look with a vintage Chanel bag with gold hardware, black and white pumps, and a black hat with a flipped brim to the side.

7. Tessa Thompson 

Tessa Thompson is all about business at Chanel – and her pop of color is everything. She wore a cropped plaid jacket with an exaggerated white floral brooch, red blouse, cream slit skirt, and cap-toe heels. Adding a sleek hair bun to this look and simple makeup, Tessa looks like a classic Chanel schoolgirl – but make it professional-chic.

8. Teyana Taylor

Come through Teyana! Teyana is having a moment and looks good in everything, and this Chanel look is no different. The mix in striples from horizontal to vertical are the moment, as is Teyana’s classic styling and modern attitude.

