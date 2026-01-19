Sunday’s Finest — 13 Church Girl Looks Serving Pure GODfidence

Source: Sarah Jakes Roberts via Instagram / Instagram

When women like Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and Dr. Karri Bryant step out or into any sanctuary, they do so fully aware that their looks will be discussed before the final amen. Today’s church girl shows up rocking designer silhouettes, with a snatched waist and confidence on ten or should I call it what it is, GODfidence.

Back in the day, our church mothers and female church members treated fashion as purpose. White gloves, pressed suits, and huge church hats were not about vanity—they were a symbol of the whole armour of God. Fashionable, yes, for their time. Their Sunday Best was what they deemed expression and dignity on display in a world that denied Black women both. Modesty, in a male dominated space that wanted them watered down and denied them access and equality. And while that culture has not fully disappeared, it has begun to evolve.

Today’s First Ladies, Deaconesses, gospel singers and church girls navigate faith in full view of the algorithm and totally on trend. Women like Sarah Jakes Roberts, Kierra Sheard, Yolanda Adams and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have normalized a softer, more fashion-forward expression of faith—one that embraces femininity, confidence, and visibility without apology. One that allows God-loving and God-fearing women to display their personal style and abandon shame.

Today, the reverence has changed, not the reach. Now, body-con dresses, luxury labels, and full glam are seen as “too much,” by some while other folks see them as testimony. And the real tea is, who gets grace often depends on body type, class, and proximity. Same dress. Different judgment and grace. When the truth is non of us have a right to judge.

Fashion has always been a part of the Black woman’s story. Our grandmothers did not dress with dignity because they were ashamed; they dressed that way because they knew who they were and their attire represented them but also because that is how society said they were supposed to present themselves. Back then, women attached society’s standards to every area of their life.

However, today’s Christian woman has evolved beyond that. Mary Mary while talented are not presenting themselves with the same ideas in mind as the Clark Sisters. Kim Burrell is not presenting herself as Shirley Caesar. Why? because they are in different times; the world is different and so is the understanding about the world. Today’s women, Dr. Karri Bryant included carry the same confidence but a different knowing. They are expressing it in a language shaped by access, confidence, and visibility. We are not witnessing a fall from holiness or grace, its expression in a higher form.

Listen, no matter how you dress it up, what is important is that you showed up on purpose and with purpose. You are entitled to pray, praise and pop style how you see fit. I promise you, God has seen far worse than a fly outfit, a fitted dress or a beat face with a bold lip. Oh, and he still calls you worthy and blessed. And honestly, that is all that matters.

