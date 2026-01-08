Rapper Big Boss Vette, 28, Reveals She’s Cancer-Free After Secret Breast Cancer Battle

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The girls have been strutting to “Pretty Girls Walk” and “Snatched,” but behind the feel-good anthems, Big Boss Vette was fighting a battle most fans never saw.



On Jan. 3, the 26-year-old St. Louis rapper, born Diamond Alexxis Smith, shared powerful news on social media: she is officially cancer-free. The announcement came via an emotional video that immediately stopped timelines and left fans inspired.

RELATED CONTENT: Ananda Lewis: Celebrating A Life Of Legacy, Beauty, And Unbreakable Strength

Source: Derek White / Getty

In the clip, Vette confidently walks through the cheering hallways of nurses and medical staff. Her hit “Pretty Girls Walk” played on the background and she carried a “Congratulations” balloon. The moment ends with her ringing the bell, a celebratory tradition marking the completion of cancer treatment.



“If you would’ve told me I’d be beating cancer azzzzzz in 2026 I wouldn’t have believed you!!!!” she captioned the post. “WE DID IT YALLLLLLLLL.”

According to blogs, Vette was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy largely out of the public eye. The raptress chose to keep her health journey private.