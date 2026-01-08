Jill Scott Says A Boyz II Men Singer Threw Her Out His House — She Got The Ultimate Revenge Years Later

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Jill Scott recently opened up about an awkward and hilarious first encounter with Boyz II Men singer Michael McCary during her appearance on Tank and J. Valentine’s R&B Money Podcast.

On the Jan. 3 episode (around the 1:05:10 mark), Scott, 53, and co-host J. Valentine, 46, bonded over their shared appreciation for Philadelphia-born artists and discussed how tight-knit the city’s music scene can be, though not without its moments. Valentine recalled meeting Boyz II Men’s lead singer Shawn Stockman, a fellow Philly native, through a mutual connection.

Scott, who also hails from Philadelphia, joked that Stockman probably wouldn’t remember her, largely because of a mortifying experience she once had at McCary’s home, an incident she admits still makes her cringe. She went on to describe attending a party at McCary’s house with a friend, only for the night to take an unexpected turn. Scott revealed she was eventually asked to leave and found herself standing outside in the cold, without even a coat, turning what should have been a fun evening into an unforgettable and uncomfortable memory.

“Shawn would not remember me….Mike had a dog. I was not supposed to say names,” she paused before going into further detail about the embarrassing encounter with Tank and J. Valentine.

“Um, we got there. Mike had a dog, and the dog, I’m sorry. It was horrendous. Somebody had mixed like a terrier…like a bull. No, it was like a pit bull and a hot dog, together.”

Scott was so scared of the dog that she screamed in fear, which pushed Mike to throw her out of the house. Describing the moment in detail, the Grammy award-winning singer recalled to the duo:

“So, it was big up top, and it had these little tiny legs, and it scared me. I was like, ‘You know, what is that? What is it?’ And Mike got so mad that he picked me up and put me out his house. In the cold.”

Jill Scott got her revenge years later.

Scott burst into laughter as she looked back on the absurdity of the moment.

“I talked about his dog, and he put me out,” she laughed. “My coat was inside everything. They were all there,” she added, pointing out that the rest of the R&B supergroup witnessed the painfully awkward scene. At the time, Boyz II Men consisted of Michael McCary, Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Marc Nelson, and George Baldi III. McCary ultimately left the group in 2003 due to health complications related to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Still, years later, Scott would eventually get her revenge.

“They wouldn’t remember that. But I do,” said Scott. “Years later, I bought Mike’s house from him,” she added. “I like that house.”

Watch the full interview with Jill Scott, J.Valentine, and Tank on the R&B Money Podcast above.

