Be Rooted: How Jasmin Foster Built A Lifestyle Brand For Black Women, By Black Women

Source: Keith Major

Jasmin Foster built the lifestyle brand she’d always dreamed of. Just five years in, Be Rooted is already a celebrated go-to for beautiful stationery and gifts—earning spots on Oprah’s Favorite Things and the Tamron Hall Show, proving there’s been a clear gap in the market for a lifestyle brand built for Black women, by Black women. From journals and gift wrap to candles and puzzles, you’ll find Be Rooted products in Target and beyond, bringing Black-owned labels to the forefront of mainstream retail.

In a conversation with MadameNoire, Foster shares her vision to create “a lifestyle brand that is centered around Black women, inspiring us and motivating us”—a philosophy that has shaped every design and decision from day one.

Representation

“I’d been sitting on the idea for about 10 years,” Foster says, envisioning a lifestyle brand celebrating Black women from every angle. “I felt like there was a need for Black women to have a brand that was fully based on making sure that they felt seen.” Starting out, Foster launched the brand with a stationery line. “I’ve always had this love for writing,” she says. “I thought, what if you combine beautiful Black art with products that you carry around in your everyday life, and have these journals and planners that look back at you and inspire you?”

First, she and her team focused on nailing the design. “In the beginning, it was about getting the art right,” Foster says. “Black women, we are not a monolith. We made the decision to remove some of the details from the face, so that people could focus on seeing themselves in the art. We wanted to make sure that the hairstyles, skin tone, body type, and fashion sense were something that a wide variety of people could relate to.”

The team behind the brand’s signature aesthetic crafts each design with intention and perspective. “We have our own team of designers that reflect the community we serve,” she says. “They are all Black and Brown women designing the artwork.”

Community impact is a key part of Be Rooted’s mission: “How do we continue to deepen our investment and the impact that we have on the community that we serve?” The company has donated to the Loveland Foundation’s Therapy Fund, helping expand access to therapy services for Black women and nonbinary people, and has provided supplies like journals, planners, and notebooks to school districts and community organizations.

Foster is committed to giving back as her company grows. For her, impact and business go hand in hand. “I want Be Rooted to not only be the brand that you love because of how it makes you feel, but also the brand that you love because of the good that we do,” she says.

Growth

When Be Rooted launched in 2020, the unrest of the moment shaped the brand’s messaging. Foster was intentional about offering joy and affirmation during a time when so much felt unstable. “It was a scary time, right? We were dealing with the pandemic, we were dealing with a new administration and uncertainty around that,” she says. “So we wanted to be a brand that was a bright spot of joy for people in these uncertain times.” Some of Be Rooted’s first journals, Foster recalls, featured uplifting messages like “Act up sis,” “Dream chaser,” and “Protect your energy.”