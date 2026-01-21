Ladies, Meet ‘Dare To Play’ —The Arousal Cream Ushering In A ‘Viagra For Women’ Era

Source: Westend61 / Getty

Struggling with a low libido? Well, fear no more. Daré Bioscience, a female-founded biotech company, has debuted a new prescription cream aimed at addressing the frustrating issue. Called, Dare To Play, the cream works in a way comparable to how Viagra boosts circulation in men. It contains sildenafil, the same active ingredient found in Viagra, but formulated specifically for women.

RELATED CONTENT: Here’s 8 Things You Should Know Before Your Partner Takes Viagra

During an interview with the New York Post on Dec. 10, 2025, Daré Bioscience CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson pointed to research showing that sexual dysfunction affects women at rates similar to men. A 2000 study found that about 43% of women and 31% of men experience some form of sexual dysfunction. One condition Dare to Play is intended to help treat is female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD), which is linked to numerous physical and psychological factors such as stress, depression, hormonal changes, and certain medications, according to the American Sexual Health Association. Johnson says sildenafil may help restore balance in women’s sexual response. More recent data backs this up: a 2024 study found FSIAD affects between 7.4% of women over 65 and 12.3% of women ages 45 to 64.

“We have this scientific evidence that sildenafil as an active ingredient can work if only it were designed and formulated specifically with women in mind,” Johnson told the New York Post. “And that’s really then where we came into the equation.”

How does Dare To Play work?

Source: Photo courtesy of Daré Bioscience’s Instagram / Daré Bioscience

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Dare to Play focuses on the physical aspects of FSIAD by relaxing and opening blood vessels in the clitoris and vulva. This increased blood flow supports lubrication, swelling, and overall arousal response.

“It’s the blood flow that goes to the genital tissue that causes tingling, warmth, engorgement,” Johnson said. “It actually is what leads to the lubrication response in arousal in women, because that’s all mediated from the blood flow to the tissue.”

The company spent nearly 10 years developing a fast-absorbing topical formula designed to be easy, discreet, and safe to use. Once applied to the genital area, the cream is reported to take effect within 10 to 15 minutes. Clinical trials showed improvements in arousal, desire, and orgasm among users of Dare to Play, with no side effects compared to a placebo cream. The product was also tested in situations involving oral sex. By contrast, traditional Viagra can cause mild, temporary side effects such as headaches, flushing, indigestion, vision issues, and nasal congestion.

“You’re really not seeing any of the side effects that you might see with like a Viagra that are sildenafil side effects because of the way we’re delivering the product topically, just right where she needs it, so you’re not getting that systemic exposure,” Johnson said.

Dare To Play isn’t suitable for everyone.

However, Dare to Play isn’t suitable for everyone. Women with certain heart conditions or an active herpes outbreak are advised not to use it.

A formal FSIAD diagnosis isn’t required to obtain a prescription. Daré Bioscience is working with a telehealth provider through its dispensing pharmacy, Medvantx, allowing women experiencing arousal issues to receive a prescription remotely. The cream has a shelf life of four years and is offered as a compounded medication produced at an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility.

Pre-orders are currently available for residents of Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Utah. Nationwide prescription availability is expected in early 2026.

Would you try Daré Bioscience’s new product?

RELATED CONTENT: Understanding Sexual Health Disorders