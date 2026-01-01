2026 Loading: 25 Motivational Mantras To Elevate Your New Year’s Grind

Close
25 Motivational Mantras For 2026 To Elevate Your New Year's Grind

As 2025 comes to a close, check out some quotes that will light a fire under you for the incoming year!

Published on January 1, 2026
Happy New Year 2026 Celebration with Family Holding Golden Balloons
Source: andreswd / Getty

When the clock strikes midnight, it isn’t just a celebration – it’s a rebirth. New Year’s always feels like a moment to look back at what we did, how we moved, who we lost, who we became, and what we still want. That reflection—the honest look in the mirror—is what gives the new year its power. It’s not just another date on the calendar; it’s a clean slate where you can write yourself into a story you didn’t finish last year.

Make no mistake, 2026 is waiting for you to step into it with intention. Think of the new year like a fresh chapter in a book you haven’t even fully imagined yet. What you do with it is up to you: set goals, build discipline, push momentum, tackle fear with persistence. This is the time to flip the script and move with purpose, because the reflect and reset energy of year-end only hits once.

Pensive young African American woman with a shaved head writing in her journal while lying down at home, looking up thoughtfully.
Source: Brastock Images / Getty

Momentum is a real thing – and quotes can be the spark that shifts your mindset. They capture big ideas in small phrases: reminders that you’re capable, that change is possible, and that growth is an active choice. Whether you paste them on your mirror, save them in your notes, or read them every morning, let these words be the fuel you pull from when the grind gets heavy.

So here’s your dose of fire for 2026 – quotes that’ll remind you to show up harder, stay focused, and own your year:

25 New Year’s Quotes That Will Push You To Go Harder In 2026

Mother and daughter hold number 2026 new year
Source: andreswd / Getty

  1. And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been. — Rainer Maria Rilke
  2. Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man. — Benjamin Franklin 
  3. Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, “It will be happier.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson 
  4. The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. — Melody Beattie 
  5. Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. — Oprah Winfrey 
  6. Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on. — Hal Borland 
  7. Your success and happiness lies in you. — Helen Keller 
  8. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. — Ralph Waldo Emerson 
  9. Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress. — Charles Kettering 
  10. Celebrate what you want to see more of. — Tom Peters 
  11. I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes… because you’re trying new things. — Neil Gaiman 
  12. Let our New Year’s resolution be this: we will be there for one another. — Goran Persson 
  13. A New Year’s resolution: to stick to a good workout plan that will keep me healthy and happy. — James Lafferty 
  14. Every New Year comes with a new start — a new chapter in life waiting to be written. — Sarah Ban Breathnach 
  15. Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement has passed. — Cavett Robert 
  16. Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. — Sarah Ban Breathnach 
  17. All of us every single year, we’re a different person. — Steven Spielberg 
  18. The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year, but a new soul. — Gilbert K. Chesterton 
  19. First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you. — F. Scott Fitzgerald
  20. Make New Year’s goals. Dig within, and discover what you’d like to have happen this year. — Melody Beattie 
  21. A year from now, you’re gonna weigh more or less than what you do right now. — Phil McGraw 
  22. Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will. — Jonathan Edwards 
  23. Ring out the false, ring in the true. — Alfred Lord Tennyson 
  24. New Year’s Day is every man’s birthday. — Bobby Bowden 
  25. You get a new start. You get a new opportunity. — Billy Butler 
Focused Craft Worker Assessing Plans in Rustic Workshop with Clipboard and Apron
Source: mihailomilovanovic / Getty

