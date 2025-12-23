5 Ways To Be A Better Friend And Family Member In 2026

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

of 6

Source: VIJ / Getty As the New Year approaches, many of us are busy building resolutions: career goals, fitness plans, financial intentions, and personal milestones. But amid all of the ambition and hustle, there’s one goal we often forget to prioritize: staying connected to the people who matter most. In a world where everyone is striving, grinding, and trying to keep up, friendships and family relationships can easily slip to the bottom of our to-do lists. And yet, neglecting these connections can take a toll on our mental and emotional well-being. RELATED CONTENT: 6 Priceless Benefits Of Journaling For The New Year According to insights from BetterUp, strong friendships and nurturing family bonds offer powerful benefits for our mental health. Friendships, for example, help reduce stress by giving us someone to talk to: people who provide perspective, advice, and emotional comfort. Research published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine in 2007 found that simply having a friend present during a stressful situation can lower blood pressure and heart rate. In-person support helps us feel grounded, calm, and less alone, even in challenging environments. Additionally, positive social interactions boost confidence and self-esteem. When we feel supported, we feel more capable of meeting our goals, navigating life changes, and believing in ourselves. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. So, as you set your resolutions for the New Year, consider adding one more: becoming a more intentional, connected friend and family member. Keep scrolling for tips on how to do it!

1. Surround Yourself With the Right People Source: miniseries / Getty One of the most powerful things you can do is choose relationships that align with your lifestyle, values, and emotional needs. According to Vice writer Sammi Caramela, as we get older, it becomes easier to appreciate low-maintenance friendships and family members: people who understand that life gets busy and don’t take it personally. These are the friends and family who don’t guilt-trip you for missing a gathering or disappearing for a week because work took over. Instead, they pick up right where you left off, with ease and understanding. As Caramela writes in her Dec. 8 article, “Many people have high standards for their loved ones, expecting them to attend every party/gathering or check in multiple times a week. This might work for some, but personally, my introverted self just simply cannot keep up.” That’s why surrounding yourself with people who respect your boundaries makes it easier to maintain healthy, meaningful relationships without pressure or guilt. RELATED CONTENT: How To Be Sensitive To Your Broke Friend’s Situation

2. Get Out There and Connect Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty Caramela mentioned another great way to be a better friend and family member in the New Year: make connecting with loved ones a priority. Your relationships deserve as much intentionality as your career or wellness routines. This doesn’t mean hours-long phone calls every night; it means creating small habits that keep you connected. Try carving out time each day to respond to messages you missed. Set aside one afternoon each week for family time, brunch with a friend, or a catch-up walk. When you make connection part of your routine, it not only strengthens your relationships but also brings more balance and emotional fulfillment into your life.

3. Routinely Check In Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty A simple check-in can go a long way. Whether it’s a quick phone call on your lunch break or grabbing coffee on a busy Saturday, these small moments can significantly boost emotional well-being for everyone involved. Studies show that consistent social interactions promote mental positivity, which can even influence physical health, supporting recovery, improving treatment outcomes, and reducing overall stress. Never underestimate the impact of asking, “How are you really doing?”

4. Be a Good Listener Source: LSOphoto / Getty Being a better friend or family member isn’t just about staying in touch; it’s about being present. When you get together with your loved one, remember to listen to them freely and be clear of distractions. It sounds simple, but listening deeply without interrupting, offering judgment, or rushing to solve the problem builds trust and emotional safety. Sometimes people don’t need advice; they simply need someone to hear them. When you show up fully in conversations, you create stronger, more meaningful bonds.

5. Remember to Laugh Together Source: Fuse / Getty Laughter is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to strengthen relationships. Sharing humor relieves stress, releases tension, and creates joyful memories. Whether it’s sending a funny meme, reminiscing about a hilarious moment over a voicenote, or simply being silly together, humor keeps relationships light, warm, and connected.



This New Year, commit to deepening the relationships that nourish you. The more love, time, and intention you invest in your personal connections, the richer your life becomes, and it’s a win for your mental health, too. RELATED CONTENT: 8 Friendship Red Flags Worth Ending The Relationship Over