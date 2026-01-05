57 & Fine: Morris Chestnut’s 15 Sexiest Moments In Front Of The Lens

Source: Moris Chesnut / Instagram. Photographer: @markiswhoiam On Jan. 1, 1969, Morris Chestnut was born. From the ’90s into the early 2000s, he became a household name after being cast in classic Black films like Boyz N The Hood, The Best Man, and Two Can Play That Game. In recent years, however, Chestnut has been dominating roles in a few TV series like Rosewood, Watson, and Reasonable Doubt. No matter what character he plays, how old he is, or if he has hair or not, the consensus remains: Chestnut is a sight for sore eyes. It’s everything from his perfectly even skin tone to the way he clenches his jaw in certain movie scenes, and just the overall structure of his face. Let’s look at some moments throughout his career when he left our hearts throbbing! Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty RELATED CONTENT: Morris Chestnut On 30 Years Of Love With Pam Byse: What’s Their Secret To A Happy Marriage? 1. ’90s Photoshoot Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Back in the early days of his career, Chestnut still had hair. He still has that dashing smile and thick eyebrows.

2. ’90s Red Carpet Looks Here are some more flicks of the actor, striking a pose on a red carpet.

3. The Best Man (1999) As we move into the late ’90s, Chestnut is older, and his look has changed a bit. He appears more mature, he’s got a clean-cut goatee, and he’s settling more into his adult face. Basically, he left his baby face in the ’90s, and we really got to see the evolution during his appearance in The Best Man.

4. Essence Magazine Cover (2000) Doesn’t this Essence magazine cover feel so nostalgic? To celebrate their 30th birthday, Essence brought in three men whose faces were synonymous with classic Black films in the early 2000s. Chestnut, Blair Underwood, and Mekhi Phifer.

5. Two Can Play That Game (2001) Outside of Boyz n the Hood, Chestnut also really made his mark playing opposite Vivica Fox in Two Can Play That Game.

6. The Brothers (2001) We also got to see him and Gabrielle Union together in the movie The Brothers.

7. Ebony Magazine Cover (2001) One year after gracing the cover of Essence, Chestnut joined actor Shemar Moore on the cover of Ebony magazine.

8. The Perfect Holiday (2007) Chestnut and Gabrielle Union must have had incredible chemistry on camera because the two played love interests once again in the 2007 holiday film The Perfect Holiday.

9. Best Man Holiday (2013) About 14 years after the first film, Chestnut reprises his role as Lance Sullivan in The Best Man Holiday. He reposted an edited version of a dance scene from the movie to join a social media trend.

10. 2022 Shirtless Photo It’s not often we get a shirtless picture of Chestnut, but he was feeling gracious this day, I guess!

11. Golden Globes Nominations (2024) Is there anything sexier than a Black man in a vibrant colored suit? We don’t think so! Check out Chestnut killing this fuschia pink ensemble!

12. Watson Poster Cover (2025) Since Chestnut is playing a doctor in the TV series Watson, how about he comes and checks our temperature?!

13. His “Audition” For The G-League In this clip, Chestnut is showing us his skills on the court. As for if he has a chance to make it to the NBA G League…..we say YESSSS!

14. Culturecon (2025) Well, it’s no secret that Chestnut knows how to put on a suit, and we never get tired of seeing him in one.