Suit Up In Style: 5 Black Fashion Labels Transforming Workwear

Source: Yara Shahidi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. She is wearing FEAR OF GOD. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) You've been waiting to pull out those new bow-legged suit pants to pair with that blazer and handbag, or that forest green double-breasted suit and chocolate penny loafers. Good news, Monday is here. Going to work can be fun and exciting, especially when you step out in your power suit. When you feel your best and your most confident, accomplishing the job feels effortless. In the past, office attire felt rigid, and everyone looked the same. Uniformity and tradition left little room for versatility or flair. But today, that's far from the truth. You have Black-owned clothing brands and designers reinventing what it means to show up in their power suits with bold silhouettes, sharp tailoring, and modern, unapologetic style. RELATED CONTENT: 19 OG Black Plus-Size Models & Influencers Still Doing It Big

History Of Workwear There’s a deep correlation between where you work and how you dress. Manual workers or day laborers were stuck to a dress code of steel-toe boots, carpenter jeans, and canvas chore jackets to withstand the treacherous work conditions they endured. On the other end of the spectrum, you had business owners and attorneys who dressed in their respective dress codes, wearing suits, luxury watches, and ties. As fashion moved forward and career industries shifted, style changed for everyone to wear. We see individuals wear what they feel most comfortable in, doing the things they love to do.

What Is A Power Suit? A power suit is recognized as not only an article of your typical formal attire in a business setting, but also a sign of confidence, authority, self-determination, and drive. A power suit can be T’Challa’s Black Panther suit or Michelle Obama’s dress at the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington. Black Designers Today Today, you’ll find Black-owned clothing brands defying the odds in this fashion industry, making a way for themselves while making amazing collections of products season after season. Black designers are being intentional when creating these ideas, and you can see it in the craftsmanship of the final product. Menswear FEAR OF GOD

Blackstock & Weber

Frère

Wales Bonner

Pyer Moss Womenswear FEAR OF GOD

Wales Bonner

Pyer Moss

Christopher John Rogers

Telfar These are a few of the many great Black-owned clothing brands that are leading the industry and being unapologetic about it. Source: Quinta Brunson is seen on February 04, 2024, in New York City rocking a Telfar bag. (Photo by DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

1. FEAR OF GOD Created by Jerry Lorenzo, a former collaborator of Kanye West, this brand has become a powerhouse in the fashion industry with ready-to-wear collections for men, women, and kids, that can take you from the boardroom to the playground. The FEAR OF GOD is the mainline catering to the high-end fashion with luxury fabrics and designs consisting of oversized formalwear, perfect for any day in the office or out. 2. Wales Bonner Source: Backstage at Wales Bonner show as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 25, 2025, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kuba Dabrowski/WWD via Getty Images) Founded by designer Grace Wales Bonner, the label used to tailor to menswear, but now creates for women as well, creating bold patterns and silhouettes. Grace has a deep connection to her cultural heritage, and it shows in each of her products, which are l. Luxury, yet minimal with a specific tailoring taste. 3. Pyer Moss Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond has an amazing taste for storytelling and deep ties to Black culture and experience. He creates collections, drawing the connection to Black history while being unapologetic with a modern twist. His items are largely considered wearable art because not only do they look amazing, but they also tell a story. 4. Christopher John Rogers Source: Pauletta Washington and Christopher John Rogers attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) The masterful Christopher John Rogers creates with technicality and intention. You’ll find clothing wear that’s bold, colorful, and makes a statement. His collection is one that exemplifies, “I’m here for a purpose, and if you don’t know, now you know.” Think of the most powerful and dominant woman you can think of; there’s a good chance CJR is one of her favorites. 5. Blackstock & Weber Blackstock & Weber was created by Chris Echevarria, who has exceptional taste and creates a n amazing men’s shoe that’s fun and stylish, while staying true to the premium and elevated feel of a quality shoe. It’s a modern twist that still speaks to the ’60s and ’70s feel of a loafer that you can wear with a well-tapered suit or even a well-fitted sweatsuit and varsity jacket.

Reinventing Workwear Black-owned clothing brands are reinventing what it means when you think of professionalism. They’re doing it by tying into their particular experience with today’s culture and their heritage. It’s so easily accomplished because, aAt the core, they’re staying true to who they are as they share their story through craftsmanship. Experimenting with bold silhouettes and sharp tailoring while using modern technology for a minimalist or maximalist aesthetic is reshaping what the workplace looks like. With this new and refreshing energy paving the way in the fashion world, the workplace has never been more upbeat and full of life. It says a lot when you walk into a boardroom meeting with your CJR “Lurex Balloon Trousers” and pumps or your Wales Bonner “Rise Tuxedo.” Your confidence, mixed with a stunning outfit, screams, “I have already accomplished the day, and anything else is excess.“