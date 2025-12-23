Beware Of The Holiday Humbug: 7 Tips To Spot And Stop Common Scams This Season

Source: DjelicS / Getty

Every year, we hear that “scam season” starts earlier and ends later—and if you think crooks only work 9-to-5, think again. People fall victim to fraud year-round, but there’s a real spike during the holiday season. That’s because during this time folks are stressed, in a rush, spending more money, and opening themselves up to deals, travel plans, gifts, and charity requests.

Scammers know this, and they deploy every trick in the book—from AI-generated fake offers to phony delivery texts—to separate you from your hard-earned cash and personal information. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and consumer protection groups have repeatedly warned that holiday-related fraud exploits emotions like generosity and urgency, often leaving victims embarrassed to speak up after the fact.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Brick Lady’ Busted: Roda Osman Found Guilty Of Faking Brick Attack And Pocketing $42K In GoFundMe Cash

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Scammers aim for the holidays because there’s money moving everywhere—shopping, travel, gift exchanges, donations, shipping, and more. When people are distracted by family, deadlines, or travel logistics, they’re less likely to slow down and double-check a text message or look twice at a deal that seems “too good to be true.”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That’s why fake shopping sites, bogus travel deals, delivery notification texts, and impersonated charities flourish at this time of year. Newer technologies like AI and deepfake tools only make these holiday scams more convincing, mimicking real companies, ads, and even voices to lower your guard.

Even though scams surge during the holidays, the good news is you can protect yourself with awareness and a few simple habits. Start by slowing down before clicking links, especially in texts or emails about deliveries, deals, or urgent problems. Verify online sellers through reviews and official website domains, and favor credit cards over peer-to-peer payment apps since you can dispute charges more easily.

When giving to charity, take extra time to confirm that the organization is legitimate through recognized watchdogs before donating. And remember: if a deal, request, or alert makes your heart skip a beat, take a breath and double check before you act — that pause can save you a lot of trouble.

Here’s a list of the most common holiday scams right now and how to avoid them: