‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Star Mickey Lee, 35, Hospitalized In Critical Condition — Fans Rally With GoFundMe

Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee is currently in “critical condition” after experiencing multiple “cardiac arrests,” according to a GoFundMe campaign launched on Dec. 22 to support her recovery.

“Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support,” GoFundMe organizer Kori Smith wrote on the fundraising page.

According to the campaign, Mickey, 35, recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now being treated in the ICU, where she remains in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones as she begins what is expected to be a long and difficult recovery.

The sudden medical emergency has placed significant emotional and financial strain on Mickey and her family, with mounting hospital bills and ongoing care needs adding to the challenge.

The fundraiser explains that donations will help cover a range of essential expenses, including medical costs not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, as well as travel, lodging, and related family expenses.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time,” the campaign states.