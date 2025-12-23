'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Hospitalized In Critical Condition
‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Star Mickey Lee, 35, Hospitalized In Critical Condition — Fans Rally With GoFundMe
Big Brother Season 27 contestant Mickey Lee is currently in “critical condition” after experiencing multiple “cardiac arrests,” according to a GoFundMe campaign launched on Dec. 22 to support her recovery.
“Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support,” GoFundMe organizer Kori Smith wrote on the fundraising page.
According to the campaign, Mickey, 35, recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now being treated in the ICU, where she remains in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones as she begins what is expected to be a long and difficult recovery.
The sudden medical emergency has placed significant emotional and financial strain on Mickey and her family, with mounting hospital bills and ongoing care needs adding to the challenge.
The fundraiser explains that donations will help cover a range of essential expenses, including medical costs not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehabilitation and recovery support, as well as travel, lodging, and related family expenses.
“Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time,” the campaign states.
Supporters are also encouraged to uplift Mickey in other ways.
“Please Join Us,” the page reads, calling for “Prayers, positive energy, and healing thoughts for Mickey,” along with donations and sharing the fundraiser with friends, fans, and community members.
“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” the GoFundMe campaign added.
Many fans first met Mickey Lee on CBS’s Big Brother, where she quickly became one of the most talked-about houseguests of Season 27. Known for her vibrant energy, strategic gameplay, and authenticity, Mickey stood out as a fierce competitor inside the house. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, she entered the game as an event curator and creative force, bringing both charm and intensity to the competition.
Big Brother aired from July 10 through Sept. 28 and follows a group of contestants—known as houseguests—who live together in a specially constructed house while navigating alliances, rivalries, and social strategy to avoid eviction. Each week, contestants are voted out until one final houseguest remains and wins the $750,000 grand prize
Mickey was evicted during the Sept. 4 episode, according to PEOPLE.
The former reality TV star was recently interviewed on the Hip Hop United podcast on iHeartRadio, where she talked about her event series The Mingle Experience in Atlanta, designed for building intentional connections.
MadameNoire sends love and light to Mickey Lee and her family during this difficult time.
