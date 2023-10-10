MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany “New York” Pollard recently reflected on the almost two-decade-long stamp she made in reality TV.

The self-proclaimed H.B.I.C. (“head bitch in charge”) chatted with Rolling Stone about everything — from when the world was introduced to her through VH1’s Flavor of Love, getting her spinoff show I Love New York and her iconic reality TV moments that remain relevant thanks to online memes.

Reflecting on who she was when the world met her back in 2006, Pollard noted that she would question the brash, then-23-year-old young woman who unapologetically spoke her mind and made enemies as she vied for Flavor Flav’s love.

“Well — [Laughs] — being 23competingon, looking for love, OK? Flashback. Cut to now — I mean, if I saw her, we wouldn’t be embracing one another,” her reality starlet admitted. “I would definitely go back into that moment and say, ‘Why did you do that? How could you do that?’ I would have questions for sure. We’re not gonna go out and get coffee, that’s for sure.”

Adding more context toward the person she was on VH1 reality TV shows, Pollard clarified that she was “never performing a character.”

The 41-year-old media personality explained that the only things scripted for her was when production had her announce challenges for competitors on I Love New York. Regarding all of the personality, drama and main character energy the starlet displayed, Pollard said that was all authentically her and how she bounced off of the men cast to compete for her love.

“But as far as spending time with the guys and getting to know them, all that was definitely so real,” she told Rolling Stone.

As highlighted in the Oct. 9 published feature, some of the most memorable moments of Pollard’s time on the small screen include when Brooke “Pumkin” Thompson hocked a loogie on her on Flavor of Love , her midnight snacks with Mr. Boston on I Love New York , and when she trashed Gemma Collins during a dairy room confessional on Celebrity Big Brother UK .

Elsewhere in her Rolling Stone interview, Pollard discussed reality TV stars she isn’t fond of, how she’s been received by different types of viewers, and starring on E!’s new celebrity competition show, House of Villains.

Pollard discussed being considered a “reality TV villain” in the public eye. The H.B.I.C. shared that she understands her authentic self on a deep level and that being a villain requires some valuable traits.

“Well, you know what it is, I spend so much time with myself that no one knows me better than I do. So it’s not a label that I continuously put in the forefront before I do anything. But if people perceive me to be a villain, it’s not so bad. Because being a villain, you have to be strong, you have to have some level of competence. So it’s actually more like a badge of honor.”

While some may consider her a villainess — and being cast on House of Villains only adds to that positioning — Pollard noted that how she’s been received by the masses has overall been twofold, and she’s not mad about it.

“I do get a lot of credit for [my accomplishments and contributions to pop culture] via social media, and that feels really, really good. But do I feel like I get my flowers enough, so I’m not just labeled as a villain? See, that’s the side of it that I would have to say, no, I don’t get enough credit for that. It’s always for the read or somebody that I put in their place or something like that. And that’s not always the case with me.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Todrick Hall And Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Say’ You Ain’t S–t’ To Their Exes On ‘Y.A.S.’ Remix”