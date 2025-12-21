Glitz, Glam & Gorg! 5 Must-See Holiday Looks Guaranteed To Sleigh Your Next Festive Function

Source: Courtesy of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Thanksgiving is like the holiday season appetizer. With turkey day out the way, it’s time for the main course, Christmas, and dessert, New Year’s. Of course, we love the gift-giving part, but the highlight for many fashionistas is dressing up in sparkly and bright outfits. Deep vibrant colors like green, red and burgundy, sequin and beaded embellished looks capture joy in style. And if you’re like me, those are some of your favorite things.

“When it comes to choosing the perfect holiday outfit, timeless glamour is key. Don’t be afraid to look beyond traditional festive colors and play with textures also. Sequins, velvet, and silk are having a major moment this season, and you want to own the room no matter where you are,” says Ellaé Lisqué’s founder of Maxie J.

Whether you’re celebrating in the house or going out, these looks will turn heads.

