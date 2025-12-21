Close
Style & Fashion

5 Must-See Holiday Looks To Sleigh Your Next Festive Function

Glitz, Glam & Gorg! 5 Must-See Holiday Looks Guaranteed To Sleigh Your Next Festive Function

The highlight of the holidays for many fashionistas is dressing up in sparkly and bright ensembles. Here's some inspo for fab festive looks.

Published on December 21, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Courtesy of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Thanksgiving is like the holiday season appetizer. With turkey day out the way, it’s time for the main course, Christmas, and dessert, New Year’s. Of course, we love the gift-giving part, but the highlight for many fashionistas is dressing up in sparkly and bright outfits. Deep vibrant colors like green, red and burgundy, sequin and beaded embellished looks capture joy in style. And if you’re like me, those are some of your favorite things.

“When it comes to choosing the perfect holiday outfit, timeless glamour is key.  Don’t be afraid to look beyond traditional festive colors and play with textures also. Sequins, velvet, and silk are having a major moment this season, and you want to own the room no matter where you are,” says Ellaé Lisqué’s founder of Maxie J.

Whether you’re celebrating in the house or going out, these looks will turn heads.

RELATED CONTENT: Raise A Glass And Your Hands — 13 Festive Nail Art Designs To Ring In The New Year

1. Sparkling Denim Set

Fab Holiday Looks
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

MarsTheLabel was in their bag when they dropped this sparkling denim look. With an incredible fit and quality, this corset and slouchy denim is an effortless show-stealer. It screams style and fabulosity.

SHOP NOW

2. Red Mini Dress

Fab Holiday Looks
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Serve body in this red mini dress with a corset that will cinch your waist and enhance your curves. The high neck design and soft seamless fabric hugs your body, making it a perfect look for any occasion with minimal effort.

SHOP NOW

3. ’90s Flavor

Fab Holiday Looks
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Who needs to watch the ball drop when they can watch you. This sparkling ’90s-inspired look from Akira gives “it girl” energy. With a strapless back and flare pants that hug, you’ll light up the function in this impressive ombre ensemble.

SHOP NOW

4. Little Black Dress

Fab Holiday Looks
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

A little black dress goes a long way and this fun and flirty flare mini with bow accent is perfect for hosting for Christmas or keeping it cute on NYE. We love a multifunctional piece, repurpose all-year round for elegant dinners or gatherings.

SHOP NOW

5. Golden Girl

Ellaé Lisqué Holiday Collection
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Own the spotlight in this fabulous sequin dress by Ellaé Lisqué. You’ll shimmer in this strapless mini that features a sculpted corset-style bodice with a lace-up back that will leave you snatched.

RELATED CONTENT: At-Home, But Make It Luxe — The Ultimate 2025 Black Girl Beauty Tool Holiday Gift Guide

Related Tags

christmas dresses Fashion holiday
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night

Go Night Night! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Brolic Bone-Breaker Anthony Joshua Knocking The Sonic Rings Out Of Jake Paul

Bossip
Dr. Wendy Osefo, Eddie Osefo Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

Prosecutors Claim Wendy & Eddie Osefo Have 'Very Little Money,' Burglary Was An Insurance Scam To Cover 'Substantial Debt'

Bossip
15 Stocking Stuffers Perfect For Every Beauty Lover

Stocking Stuffers: 15 Mini Gifts Perfect For Every Beauty Lover

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

10 Black Celebrities Poised To Have A Breakout 2026

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close