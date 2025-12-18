'Married To Medicine' Star Dr. Simone’s Son Is Still Splurging
‘So F***ing Entitled’ — ‘Married To Medicine Star’ Dr. Simone’s Son Upgrades Jeep To A Tesla, Breaks Silence After Epic Viral Fight
After a viral Married to Medicine moment sparked discourse around privilege and parental responsibility, Dr. Simone Whitmore’s son is setting the record straight. The law school–bound 22-year-old pushed back against claims that he’s mooching off his mother, addressed his $60K credit card spending, and made it clear that, despite the tense on-screen exchange, he’s doing just fine, shiny new Tesla included.
During Sunday’s episode, Dr. Simone was seen having a BIG blowup with her son, Michael, and her husband, Cecil, in particular, about Michael’s expectation for her to pay for him to go to law school. The doctor said in a confessional that once her sons graduated with college degrees, she thought she’d be less obligated to support them financially.
“Once Miles and Michael told me that they were gonna be graduating this year, all I have been able to think about is moving forward financially,” she said in a confessional. “Now, it’s time to pay bills, baby!”
That was apparently not the case, because during a family dinner thrown by Michael and his brothre, Miles, the focus turned to Michael’s plans for law school, his expectation that he needed to upgrade from his Jeep, and the revelation that he had “spent over $60,000 by himself” on a credit card in a single year.
When Michael suggested his mother help foot the school bill because she “makes pretty good money,” Whitmore pushed back, insisting that financing law school would be his responsibility.
“I don’t feel like I should be footing the bill for anything other than the roof over your head,” said Simone. “The only one here at the table with an actual graduate doctorate degree is me. And how I did it was I got scholarship money and loans.”
Michael countered by pointing to generational differences and the financial advantages enjoyed by “rich white kids.”
“Their parents pay for their way for everything, then they get out of college debt free and are millionaires!”
Dr. Simone’s husband Cecil then chimed in, noting that Michael had a valid point because they’re “blessed” and in a fiancial situation allowing them to help.
The frustrated OBGYN said in a confessional that she was over being ganged up.
“I get tired of being the lone man out, it’s always three against one.”
Then, things escalated further with her storming away from the table, calling her son “so f****g entitled” and declaring,
“I’m done! I don’t owe you a motherf**** thing from here … I’ve given you everything I have to give!”
While the scene went viral and sparked heated online discourse, Dr. Simone later revealed to Bravo’s Daily Dish that cooler heads eventually prevailed and the family reached a compromise: Michael will take out loans for tuition when he heads to law school in the fall of 2026, while Simone will offer support with conditions.
“So, no more spending 60K on a credit card,” she said. “That was a really painful moment to watch back,” she added. “I knew that he was spoiled, he was entitled, but seeing how entitled he really is, I wanted to choke him out.”
Simone doubled down on that notion on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that she’s willing to help him go to law school, but he still needs budgeting help.
Michael also shared his side of the story when it came to the credit card bill.
“I never knew I spent $60K,” said Michael. “And when she said that, I’m thinking, ‘What did I spend the money on?! Where did the money go?!”
The Whitmores Address Sunday’s #MarriedToMedicine Argument
After the episode, Dr. Simone, her sons Michael and Miles, and her husband, Cecil, took their conversation directly to viewers, going live to recap the moment and respond to critics.
During the livestream captured by Evener Entertainment, Michael pushed back against the narrative that he and his brother take their parents’ support for granted.
“I don’t care what their perception is,” Michael said on IG Live. “I think my mom’s perception is a little wrong of how much me and my brother appreciate what my mom and my dad have done for us.”
He continued, emphasizing that gratitude is something they do express, even if it doesn’t always translate on camera.
“Me and my brother are very appreciative, and we’re very understanding,” he said. “I am very aware of their situation that I’m in. I’m very aware that I’m blessed. I’m very aware that I don’t deal with a lot of problems that some people my age deal with.”
Michael also addressed assumptions that he expects to live off his parents indefinitely, noting that he’s been working since his teens.
“I’ve worked a job since I was 16. I had a job before my mom told me to get a job,” he said. “It’s not like I just want to live off my mom forever. That’s never been my thoughts. Me personally, I want to be very rich.”
Reflecting on the argument itself, Michael called it a misunderstanding, considering that he only wanted his mom to pay for some, not all, of his law school.
“In that moment, what I was saying was basically, help me out,” he explained. “I’m not asking you to pay everything, but pay some of it… We’ve had conversations about it, and she said she will pay some of it, so we’ll just chop that whole big argument up to a miscommunication.”
As for Dr. Simone, she reinforced what was said in the episode; she’d be in a different fiancial situation if her sons were more independent.
“At this age, at this time in my life, I do not have a fully funded retirement account,” she said. “If I were not helping to support you and your brother, I would,” she told Michael.
“If I didn’t have any children to help support through anything… do you understand that I could go ahead and go home now?” Whitmore added. “I might have to stop shopping, however, I could live comfortably. And not have to work at all.”
Michael Whitmore Reassures Bravo Watchers That The Whitmores Are In A Good Place
Despite the drama, Michael was adamant during the livestream that he and his mother had made amends.
“Me and my mom probably didn’t talk for two weeks, three weeks. That was a genuine argument that we hadn’t had before,” he said. “And it happens. That’s life. That’s our family. I love my mom. We were just in New York having a blast.”
He also noted that, despite detractors’ comments, he indeed did get a new car, and the Whitmore family is copacetic.
“In case y’all, wondering, I don’t drive a Jeep anymore. I drive a Tesla, so BOW,” said Michael, raising a middle finger. “But we good though, we are good, we are a passionate family!”
Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.
