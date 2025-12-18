Source:

Being born into hip-hop royalty comes with undeniable perks—but it also brings complicated expectations. With that in mind, Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil Wayne, and Azzy Milan, daughter of Fat Joe, opened up about the realities of growing up famous-adjacent during the Dec. 11 episode of Carter’s Heir Time podcast, sharing how their fathers’ legacies have shaped—and sometimes limited—their own paths.

Reginae was the first to get candid about navigating an industry that often assumes she should follow in her father’s footsteps. Because of Lil Wayne’s influence, many people expect her to rap, an assumption that has followed her throughout her career and led to frustrating moments behind the scenes.

“It’s different things—because of who my dad is, they’re going to put that on me,” Reginae said. She recalled being blocked from a Disney opportunity due to a controversial lyric from her uncle Mack Maine, who rapped, “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus,” on Young Money’s 2009 track, “Every Girl.”

According to Reginae, the association alone was enough to close doors.

After laughing it off, Azzy added, “But you know Disney don’t play.”

That lyric later resurfaced in a larger cultural reckoning. Around the same time the song was released, Maine posted several tweets about Cyrus, including one now-deleted message that read:

“Happy bdayyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus… 17yrs old…1 more yr…luv.”

Another post, a year later (notably the day before the singer’s 18th birthday), read: