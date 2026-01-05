Why Coco Jones, Angel Reese & Olandria Carthen Wear This Hair

Coco reminded us how much hair can elevate a look during Halloween 2025. Dressed as her namesake, “Hot Cocoa,” the singer and actress wore voluminous, shiny, floaty chocolate-brown tresses. Her style was made from Cambodian slight wavy hair bundles, custom-colored and crafted into a bespoke wig by Official Micah using hair from the brand. The vixen-esque perfectly complemented her brown latex bodysuit and moved effortlessly with every pose. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Her body was bodying—because Coco always brings curves and confidence—but the hair truly took the costume to the next level.

We’re also loving how Olandria continues to experiment with her hair as her career rises. From bright red styles and cropped cuts to smooth, glamorous curls, she plays with texture and shape effortlessly. For a recent standout look, she wore the brand’s jet-black Malaysian curly hair blown out super long. Her hair slay was also styled by Official Micah. Micah cut her hair into layers to frame her face. The final look gave polished, yet dramatic and glamorous.