Love Your Freckles Day! 9 Stars Who Rock Sexy Spots From Gabrielle Union To Chris Brown

Source: Gabrielle Union/ IG: @gabunion Whether you have freckles that you already love or are learning to love, today is your day. It’s Love Your Freckles Day! This is for people to showcase and highlight those beautiful pigmented spots on their body. Freckles weren’t always a part of the mainstream beauty standards. In recent years, they have been getting the praise that they’ve always deserved and even people who don’t have them want them. There’s even been a make up trend of achieving faux freckles using henna, a freckle pen, or even freckle tattoos. Today, November 22nd, we are highlighting some of our favorite celebrities who have been rocking their freckles. RELATED CONTENT: Women’s Health Week: Those Spots Aren’t Freckles, But Rather, Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra 1. Meghan Markle, 44 Meghan Markle has these beautiful brown freckles that are lightly spread throughout her face. And she has more on her chest, shoulders, and back as well. The Duchess of Sussex opened about her freckles being buried in photoshoots. “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” she told Allure in 2017. “For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’”

2. Gabrielle Union, 53 Not everyone realized Gabrielle Union had freckles until recent years. On her social media page, she started posting make-up free photos and selfies and that is where many people got a glimpse of them. They are positioned right in the area where a lot of women put their concealer, under the eyes! Some are also scattered along the bridge of her nose.

3. Kirk Franklin, 55 Kirk Franklin’s freckles are very faint and few, in comparison to some of the other people on this list. He has several dotted across his nose and some lighter ones on his cheek area. But you can barely see it unless he’s in perfect lighting.

4. Coi Leray, 28 Coi Leray is another person that people are just discovering has freckles. She has brown spots on her upper cheek bone, her nose, and eyelids. In a Live, she briefly talked about them with fans. She said, “Someone told me that they didn’t know I had freckles and I’m like ‘how you ain’t know I had freckles.’ But then I had to think about it, I always use a filter. Which I love a filter down. Like come on who doesn’t love a cute little filter?”

5. Chris Brown, 36 Chris Brown’s freckles are so tiny, one would basically have to zoom in to see them. They reside along his forehead and cheekbones.

6. Jamie Foxx, 57 Jamie Foxx has freckles along his nose and forehead mainly. Though he doesn’t talk about them, it’s definitely a feature that’s been a part of his look for years.

7. Nia Long, 55 Nia Long seems to have developed her freckles over time. Either that or maybe she flaunted her natural skin more as she got older. But back in 90s when people had their tongues wagging for her, she didn’t really have freckles on her face. Now the Estée Lauder brand ambassador does and she looks just as beautiful as ever.

8. Sade, 66 It’s a no brainer to spotlight Sade and her freckles. The popular photo of her that comes to mind is the picture of her in a denim jacket wearing red lipstick. It’s not clear if she has foundation on, but her freckles were surely a highlight of the photo.