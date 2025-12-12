Close
Style & Fashion

Black Glam Reigns At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards

Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett Lead A Night Of Black Hollywood Glam At The 2025 CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards

Hollywood's top actresses and actors dazzled at the 8th annual Critics' Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television.

Published on December 11, 2025
Source: Getty

The 8th annual Critics’ Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television brought out the brightest names in Black Hollywood, last night, for a ceremony honoring their contributions to the culture. ‘Sinners’ director Ryan Coogler, ‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor, and ‘Smoke’ actress Jurnee Smollett received well-deserved recognition as award season frontrunners.

Samuel L. Jackson proudly presented Jurnee with the “Best Actress in a Horror Series” award for her portrayal of Detective Michelle Calderone in the Apple+ series. She dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless rose gold sequin gown. The two shared a warm moment on the carpet.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Michael B. Jordan, who recently garnered a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination for his complex roles as Smoke and Stack in ‘Sinners,’ embraced his former ‘Creed’ co-star Tessa Thompson on the carpet.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Teyana Taylor also received a Golden Globe nomination. The burgeoning actress has been werking this award season as she collects her flowers. She joined Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti in receiving the Ensemble Award for their work in One Battle After Another.

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television - Inside

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Keep scrolling for more looks from the red carpet.

1. Teyana Taylor, 35

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Getty

Teyana Taylor looked stunning per usual, opting for this elegant Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown with corset bodice and embroidery detail that was perfect for the occasion.

2. Jurnee Smollett, 39

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television - Arrivals

Source: Getty

Jurnee Smollett had a fashion moment in this sexy strapless Alex Perry gown that sparkled on the red carpet. She completed the look with cascading waves and soft glam.

3. Wunmi Mosaku, 39 

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television - Arrivals

Source: Getty

‘Sinners’ beauty Wunmi Mosaku served royal vibes in a vibrant purple gown and glowing makeup that accentuated her rich brown skin.

4. Ryan Destiny, 30

The Critics Choice Association's 8th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Getty

Ryan Destiny always serves a look. The gorgeous actress put her best foot forward in a burgundy leather look that shined on the carpet.

Black Hollywood Golden Globe Michael B. Jordan Ryan Coogler Ryan Destiny Samuel L. Jackson Sinners Wunmi Mosaku
