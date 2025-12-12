Black Glam Reigns At The CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards
Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett Lead A Night Of Black Hollywood Glam At The 2025 CCA Black Cinema & Television Awards
Samuel L. Jackson proudly presented Jurnee with the “Best Actress in a Horror Series” award for her portrayal of Detective Michelle Calderone in the Apple+ series. She dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless rose gold sequin gown. The two shared a warm moment on the carpet.
RELATED CONTENT: Hit Or Miss!?: 10 Red Carpet Rebels Who Strutted In Provocative Attire Before Bianca Censori’s Nude Stunt At The Grammys
Michael B. Jordan, who recently garnered a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination for his complex roles as Smoke and Stack in ‘Sinners,’ embraced his former ‘Creed’ co-star Tessa Thompson on the carpet.
Teyana Taylor also received a Golden Globe nomination. The burgeoning actress has been werking this award season as she collects her flowers. She joined Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti in receiving the Ensemble Award for their work in One Battle After Another.
Keep scrolling for more looks from the red carpet.
1. Teyana Taylor, 35
Source: Getty
Teyana Taylor looked stunning per usual, opting for this elegant Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown with corset bodice and embroidery detail that was perfect for the occasion.
2. Jurnee Smollett, 39
Source: Getty
Jurnee Smollett had a fashion moment in this sexy strapless Alex Perry gown that sparkled on the red carpet. She completed the look with cascading waves and soft glam.
3. Wunmi Mosaku, 39
Source: Getty
‘Sinners’ beauty Wunmi Mosaku served royal vibes in a vibrant purple gown and glowing makeup that accentuated her rich brown skin.
4. Ryan Destiny, 30
Source: Getty
Ryan Destiny always serves a look. The gorgeous actress put her best foot forward in a burgundy leather look that shined on the carpet.
RELATED CONTENT: 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: GloRilla, Ciara & Doja Cat Lead The Night’s Fiercest Fashion
-
Vontélle Eyewear Founders Score History-Making Licensing Deal With Paramount
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler