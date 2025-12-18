Our Health, Our Power: Debunking Myths And Taking Charge This Open Enrollment

Courtesy of Covered California

In our community, healing is both ancestral and evolving, and it’s built on trust. Rising from rituals passed down from our elders, the ways in which we care for ourselves now takes many forms. From therapy sessions, wellness apps and shared stories in group chats, we trust what has held us, and we lean into what lifts us. Protecting your health begins with believing in your care, and believing starts with access, so take advantage of Open Enrollment today.

Myth #1: “I must be in good health because I feel fine.” High blood pressure is called the silent killer because many of us don’t manage it until it’s serious. But the truth is, long before there are any warning signs, it can cause damage to your kidneys, heart, and brain. Even when blood pressure spikes and then returns to normal, those surges can still injure blood vessels and organs over time. More than half of Black adults live with high blood pressure, and it’s one of the most manageable conditions, if we stay on top of it. Getting regular checkups, tracking your numbers, centering healthy habits such as a low-salt diet and daily exercise, and finding a doctor you trust can make all the difference. Covered California offers high-quality plans that include preventive visits and affordable prescriptions to help you manage and protect your health year-round.

Myth #2: “I don’t need a cancer screening because it doesn’t run in my family.” Screenings save lives — but only when they’re followed by the right care. Black women get screened for breast cancer at the same or even higher rates than other women, yet we’re still 40% more likely to die from it. The problem isn’t awareness — it’s inequity in follow-up care, diagnosis, and treatment. When you get screened, ask what happens next. Make sure results are shared, follow-ups are scheduled, and you feel heard every step of the way. Covered California connects you with quality doctors and specialists, so you’re supported from screening through treatment. This Open Enrollment, choose a plan that helps you not only get screened, but stay supported.

Myth #3: “Maternal health risks end once the baby’s born.” Nearly two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths happen after birth — often weeks or even months later. Headaches, swelling, dizziness, or sadness that won’t go away can all be signs that something isn’t right. Don’t wait it out or brush it off. Postpartum care saves lives. For Black women and families, that awareness is critical — our maternal mortality rate is more than double that of White women. These disparities aren’t about personal choices, they’re about unequal access, delayed follow-up, and bias in how pain or symptoms are treated. Covered California offers plans that include postpartum visits, mental health support, and ongoing care — because your well-being matters long after delivery.

Myth #4: “Therapy can’t fix stress.” The constant pressure to “show up strong,” to push through microaggressions, bias, and burnout, leaves many of us carrying what experts call weathering: the physical wear and tear that comes from years of chronic stress. For Black women, that kind of stress often starts early. We’re taught to keep it inside — to pray, push through, and hold it all together, but true healing starts when we give ourselves permission to rest, release, and get support. Therapy isn’t weakness — it’s resistance. It’s reclaiming your peace, your time, and your energy. Covered California helps Californians find affordable, quality health insurance, and get the financial help you qualify for. Plans include access to licensed mental health professionals who understand your culture, language, and life.

Community has always made us stronger. This Open Enrollment, let’s protect our health with that same rooted, trusted care. Get covered, stay informed, and show up for ourselves and each other.

Open Enrollment is happening now. Learn more and find your plan at CoveredCA.com