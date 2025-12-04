Happy Founder’s Day! 30 Of The Hottest Ice-Cold Brothers Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Source: CAMRYN BRADLEY / CAMRYN BRADLEY The first — and the FINEST.



Founded on this day in 1906 at Cornell University, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was created to uplift and empower Black men through scholarship, leadership, and service. The excellence has always come wrapped in a very particular kind of presence. There’s something about an Alpha — quarter zips on the yard, smartly dressed in the streets, beautifully tailored on the red carpet — that just makes us “ooh” and “ahh” at them. For more than a century, these Ice-Cold brothers have shaped culture, led movements, and done it all while looking like the camera chose them. From viral husbands to Hollywood heavyweights to everyday brothers who refuse to take a bad photo, here are 30 of the hottest Alphas doing what they do best: leading, shining, and looking good while doing it.



1. Omari Hardwick Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Before Omari Hardwick was breaking hearts and bending moral codes as Ghost on Power, he was a young Alpha man, joining the fraternity in 1996. His rise in Hollywood, from poetry slams to starring in one of the most talked-about series of the last decade, feels like the natural evolution of a brother who’s always carried purpose.

2. The Late Malik Taylor

Christian Keyes has made his mark in Black Hollywood, starring in Saints & Sinners, Let's Stay Together, and the BET+ hit All the Queen's Men—which is based on his own novel. Before the lights and cameras, Keyes became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, repping the fraternity with the same confidence and charisma he brings to every role.



4.





5. Tony Henry One of our favorite Black influencer dads, Tony Henry, has been dreaming in blueprints since sixth grade. Nearly twenty years later, he and his wife Jayla moved into the custom home he designed. Their love story — born at a homecoming where she declared he’d be her husband — remains a fan favorite. A proud brother of Alpha Phi Alpha, Tony continues to inspire by building the life he once imagined.



6.

7. Darian Holt

Darian Holt may have entered the spotlight on The Circle, but his impact shines in the classroom. When students joked that he must be part of “Apple Fried Apple,” he turned it into a cultural lesson on BGLO history and pride.



8.





9. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source: Parrish Lewis / Universal Pictures and MGM Pictures

From The Get Down to Watchmen, Candyman, Aquaman, and The Matrix Resurrections, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has become one of Hollywood’s most compelling talents. He brings depth, vulnerability, and unmistakable presence — and he reps Alpha with pride.



10.







11. Tyriq Withers

Tyriq Withers is a rising Hollywood star — from a powerful episode of Atlanta to leading roles in Him (2025) and the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. A proud Alpha, he brings discipline, vulnerability, and charisma to every role.



12.





13. Sean Freeman

As Andre Richardson on Beyond the Gates, Sean Freeman delivers sultry charm and emotional depth. A proud Alpha, he carries the legacy with poise and presence.

14.



15. Adrian Holmes

As Uncle Phil on Peacock’s Bel-Air, Adrian Holmes made a legendary role his own. The series introduced Uncle Phil as an Alpha — and then life imitated art as Holmes himself joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.





16.





17. Gov. Wes Moore Maryland Governor Wes Moore is a bestselling author, veteran, nonprofit leader, and one of the most inspiring political figures of this generation. As an Alpha, he embodies leadership, service, and purpose.







18.



19. Tae Leon

Tae Leon is crafting a lane in indie R&B with smooth vocals and thoughtful lyrics. A proud Alpha, he approaches art with intention and excellence.







20.



21. Robert Covington

Robert Covington worked his way from undrafted rookie to one of the NBA’s most respected defenders. His grit and versatility mirror the excellence he represents as a proud Alpha man.



22.







23. Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman broke out in Severance with a precise, unforgettable performance. His rising star reflects the discipline and excellence of an Alpha.







24.



25. Mr. Bankshot

Nicholas “Mr. Bankshot” Banks turned Greek-life comedy into a cultural staple, delivering viral sketches that celebrate and poke fun at Black Greek traditions. A proud Alpha, he keeps the culture laughing.





26.











27.











28.





